Jewish community prepares for a ‘shanah tovah umetukah’ during Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur

Growing up, Alex Wolkoff celebrated the High Holidays by listening to their father's sermons at the local synagogue to helping write and edit those sermons. Now, they will lead two conservative Rosh Hashanah services at Penn State Hillel.

Rosh Hashanah — directly translating to “head of the year” — is the Jewish New Year, celebrated on the first and second days of the first month on the civil calendar, Tishrei. Yom Kippur follows as a day of fasting for atonement, known as the holiest holiday of the year.

On Sept. 15-17 and Sept. 24-25, Hillel will be hosting Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services, activities and dinners that cater to a variety of Jewish denominations, which include Orthodox, Conservative, Reform and Reconstructionist.

“These are incredibly spiritual days, so engaging with that spirituality — both individually and with my community — is really meaningful to me,” Wolkoff, second-year studying cyber security analytics and operations, said. “In the conservative community, a lot of people will not go to services that often but will without a doubt go to services on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.”

Despite growing up conservative, Stefanie Rose said she now identifies as Reform Jewish, which she describes as “more cultural than religious.”

“I mostly indulge in family holidays because I love being together, and I think food is one of the best things that brings people together,” Rose, a fourth-year studying English, said. “Eating apples and honey at Rosh Hashanah and being together for Hanukkah, is more so how I would define my Judaism.”

Something that makes Hillel “feel like home,” Rose said, is that it offers both traditional and alternative services during the holidays.

“There is not one way to be Jewish, and I think (Hillel) definitely prioritizes that,” Rose said. “They just offer their space as a place for someone to come and practice however they want.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

At Hillel, Rose said, finding people who practice in a variety of ways makes the holidays “interesting” and establishes a “comfortable” community.

“You could be side-by-side doing the same exact thing, like eating a (holiday) meal, but you (interpret) the meaning of the holiday so differently,” Rose said.

To Yaffa Englander, Rosh Hashanah is “a time of introspection, reflection and spending time with the community.”

“There is always this connection between thinking about this new school year and thinking about the new year,” Englander, a fourth-year studying human development and family studies, said. “I wanna spend that time with the community, friends and family.”

According to Englander, there’s a lot of symbolism associated with holiday foods, including apples dipped in honey as a symbol for “shanah tovah umetukah” — “a good and sweet year" — and pomegranates for “good deeds.”

Another “staple” of the High Holidays, according to Jacob Guba, is a shofar, or ram’s horn, which is a “mitzvah” to blow during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Growing up, Yom Kippur was “a powerful time” for Englander, where she spent 25 hours fasting and “praying for forgiveness” at the synagogue with her family before coming together for a “multi-generational dinner.”

According to Guba, a fourth-year studying hospitality management, the ritualistic action of “teshuvah” or “returning to the self” is performed across 10 days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“We have done many things during the previous year, and we are returning to our pure selves and who we truly are to start the next year,” Guba said.

Julia Kushner said she takes the time to write goals for the new year — some of which include praying twice a day.

Kushner, a second-year studying advertising and public relations, said it’s important to look at this period of “atonement” as an opportunity to start the year with “a blank slate with God.”

Guba said one of his favorite things about Judaism is that it prioritizes health and people can participate in fasting and other repentance rituals “at their comfort.”

Many people don’t go to work during the High Holidays, Guba said. He will not attend classes on Yom Kippur in observance of the holy holiday.

Guba said he’s planning to celebrate the upcoming High Holidays at Hillel as well as Chabad of Penn State, which will host services and meals for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Guba called himself an “active participant” at Chabad at Penn State, which caters more to students who come from an orthodox background, he said.

Wolkoff called it a “massive blessing” to be involved at both Hillel and Chabad, since their freshman year, and felt “instantly accepted” at both.

According to Guba, challah — a round braided bread — is a common Rosh Hashanah food with its circular shape symbolizing the end of the year and the start of a new one.

“It's really a beautiful space of Jewish students getting together,” Kushner said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Path along Blue Course Drive inaccessible due to sinkhole The shared-use path along Blue Course Drive, spanning from Bristol Ave. to Birch Court, is c…