Is Packback worth the price? Students weigh in

Penn State students are buying and renting textbooks and supplies for their classes, but for some, an additional discussion forum is required to be purchased.

Packback Questions is a tool used to create and grade discussion posts using artificial intelligence designed to “improve student curiosity, communication skills, and critical thinking.”

Erke Besler said he had two classes that required Packback, one in the spring and one this fall.

Besler, a second-year studying political science, said he thinks using Packback doesn’t have a “negative side.”

“I think it's a convenient way for a large group of students to give their answers in a way that's easily collectible,” Besler said. “The AI tools help the professor and the students write better answers.”

“I think it's a good tool overall,” Besler said. “It's not as pricey as a full textbook considering all the other things we already have to pay for some classes.”

According to its website, Packback costs students an initial $39 per “Packback community.”

Charles Schmidt, who uses Packback for his apocalyptic geographies class, said Packback enables students to have an “open discussion.”

“[The price] is not great, but it is better than a lot of stuff,” Schmidt, a first-year division of undergraduate studies, said.

Emily Friel said Packback has been a “good way to get people to interact with the professor and get a sense of where everyone's head is in the class.”

Despite this, Friel, a third-year studying public relations, said students shouldn’t “have to pay for something [they] weren't necessarily made aware of before taking the course.”

“It leaves us with no choice,” Friel said. “You have to get [Packback] if you want to get the credit for taking the course.”

Thomas Sweeney said Packback is an “alright tool” for discussions for his lecture class in the spring.

“It didn't seem to be useful enough for the price it was going for,” Sweeney, a second-year studying telecommunications, said. “I felt like it was used more as something for the professor to just assign, rather than effectively hold discussions.”

Another student, Tara Sringari said “sometimes [Packback] is good for critical thinking.”

“It was kind of a time waste and annoying,” Sringari, a fourth-year student studying marketing, said.

Sringari said Packback is “good to talk about the topics” but sometimes “it feels like just useless work.”

However, Chelsea Anthappan said Packback’s efficacy “depends on the professor.”

“They all have different rules, different points you have to meet,” Anthappan, a fourth-year studying premedicine, said. “I think [the price] is a bit outrageous — especially since you only use it for a semester.”

