How State College, Penn State sinkholes form

Penn State announced on Aug. 16 that a sinkhole was discovered near the Eisenhower Parking Deck, which resulted in it being shut down temporarily. The parking deck partially reopened on Aug. 21 after the university determined the garage to be safe to use except for the affected area.

The cause of this sinkhole was from “a failed underground stormwater pipe” discovered by the university and other third parties, according to a Penn State release.

Andrew Gutberlet, manager of engineering services in the Office of Physical Plant, said the Eisenhower Deck was built with “many structural safeguards in place.”

“Filling the underground void (created by the sinkhole) with structural fill provides continued stability for the structure and nearby area,” Gutberlet said.

But, how did a failed pipe lead to a sinkhole, shutting the parking garage down?

Richard Parizek, a former Penn State professor and sinkhole expert, explained this phenomenon.

“This was a sinkhole where water was responsible for (the ground collapse) as a result of leaking from a pipe,” Parizek said.

The process of the slow deterioration of the pipe below the surface was likely sped up by acid rain, which is common in northern Pennsylvania areas. Parizek said the acid rain has a “pH as low as four, 4 ½ on a pH scale — which is d ---- acidic.”

According to Parizek, the acid rain gradually deteriorated the pipe. Then, the leakage from that pipe caused a more rapid deterioration of the rock below, resulting in the sinkhole.

“How old were those pipes?” Parizek said. “How many other places does that type of pipe exist on campus? Because this is a big campus.”

Parizek said this sinkhole, and sinkholes in general, are not unique to Penn State’s campus.

The rocks found in the Happy Valley region are “limestone and dolomite,” Parizek said. Limestone and dolomite are both soluble, meaning they absorb water.

“Now you put rainwater on (the rock), and it will very slowly dissolve,” Parizek said. “It's not a thing that dissolves rapidly, but little by little.”

Parizek said the dissolving of the rock is not “uniform” because if rocks have cracks or tilted layers, “water can get into parts of it” causing “uneven weathering.”

“Visualize a starving cow, where the bony parts stick up and the soft, fleshy sag,” Parizek said. “That's what this is — the low or the soft places where the rocks dissolved in a more concentrated way leaving gaps in the rock.”

Parizek said eight sinkholes have occurred at the Arboretum during his tenure at Penn State.

According to Parizek, each sinkhole costs “around $30,000 to fix,” with repairs being absolutely necessary.

“People can step on soil, leading the corroded rock-arch (underground) to collapse,” Parizek said. “These sinkholes are usually bell-shaped and incredibly deep, meaning they are very dangerous.”

Parizek said he predicts “at least three more sinkholes” will occur at the Arboretum throughout his lifetime.

“Around here, the average annual rainfall is 40 inches,” Parizek said. “It is a lot of water to be attacking the rock, and it has the potential to dissolve more rock than you would if you're in a desert area.”

Parizek said human intervention may have played a role in the formation of the sinkhole at the Eisenhower Parking Deck.

“People are disturbing subsurface conditions with pipes, redistributed water. In this case, we put more water in there than occurs here (naturally),” Parizek said.

According to Parizek, the concentration of water being higher than what naturally occurs, creates more sinkholes.

Before disrupting the natural settlement of the ground at the Arboretum, Parizek said there was “one sinkhole in over 1,000 years.”

“Now all of a sudden we create eight new ones (with the) addition of the pavement,” Parizek said. “That's crazy.”

Despite the amount of sinkholes that have occured on campus, Dan Holliday, a sergeant at the University Park Police said the police force has no “specific procedure” for sinkholes.

“We have procedures for disasters, but not for sinkholes,” Holliday said.

For the Eisenhower Parking Deck situation specifically, Holliday said the main goal was to “ensure safety” and “clear people out first.”

“The whole situation was just a big unknown,” Holliday said. “It was definitely a first for me.”

