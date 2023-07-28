How much is too much? Penn State students weigh in on tuition price increase

The price of higher education is becoming increasingly expensive, with many universities raising their tuition prices within the past few years.

Penn State students are no exception to this, as the Penn State Board of Trustees recently approved a tuition increase for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years on July 21.

The tuition increases will vary based on campus, as well as whether students are Pennsylvania residents.

Pennsylvania residents at University Park can expect to pay an additional $193 per semester, while out-of-state residents will be paying $762 per semester for the 2023-24 academic year.

Lex Malave is a student at Penn State’s Brandywine campus and doesn’t believe any tuition increase is justified no matter how “big or small.”

Malave, a second-year studying cybersecurity analytics and operations, said he believes college is already expensive enough and worries that the money won’t go toward improving student’s quality of life on campus.

“On my campus, we need actual security, edible food, cleaning staff and more financial aid,” Malave said.

As an out-of-state student, Shivani Koul said the university needs to put more funding toward scholarships.

“I did not receive any aid from Penn State, so I would want to have more scholarship options for students who are out-of-state,” Koul, a first-year studying economics, said.

According to data from Penn State admissions, only 13% of students received a university scholarship during the 2019-20 academic year.

Marissa Luchen said it’s “absolutely crazy” that the university is raising its prices.

Luchen, a first-year studying food science, is entering University Park’s campus as an out-of-state student.

“I think the tuition prices are especially crazy because some private schools are charging the same amount,” Luchen said.

Drew Stuffick said he feels frustrated by the overall cost of college tuition in the United States.

Stuffick, a fourth-year studying nuclear engineering, said the price increases are “annoying” as a student.

“It upsets me knowing I’ll have to take out more money in student loans to even afford to go to college in the first place,” Stuffick said. “It’s only adding to the insane amount of millennial and Gen Z student loan debt.”

Carla Rosas said she believes the university is becoming “money hungry.”

Rosas, a fourth-year studying industrial engineering, said she thinks Penn State could be more productive with allocating its money.

“I think they are spending money on dumb stuff as opposed to things that are important,” Rosas said.

Zachary Short said he “hates” the tuition increases and feels as though it’s unfair to students.

Short, a third-year studying criminology and psychology, said he thinks the price of tuition is too expensive, especially compared to other countries.

“It’s becoming outrageous — no university needs to charge that much money.”

