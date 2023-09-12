Four Diamonds family, kickoff kid show gratitude for THON, students

At the home football game against Delaware this past weekend, a 7-year-old leukemia survivor Shiloh Crimmel was the “kickoff kid.”

The Crimmels have been paired with the Penn State Lionettes Dance Team through Four Diamonds for the last five years, and according to Cindy Crimmel, Shiloh’s mom, they spend a lot of time with the Nittany Lion.

Shiloh became a THON child shortly after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at 2 years old, according to Penn State THON’s website.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

The Nittany Lion is one of “Shiloh’s besties,” Cindy said.

“When she was diagnosed and if she needed to take her meds, we would call (the Nittany Lion and) we would say, ‘Hey, the lion will be super proud of you for taking your medication,’” Cindy said.

Shiloh said she was “very excited” to see the Penn State Blue Band at the game.

While the family is paired with the Lionettes, Cindy said she was grateful for all of the Penn State students as well.

“I know that the students understand that they're helping families with cancer,” Cindy said. “But I wish that they could see really how they impact us because it is so much more than just money.”

Cindy said without the love and support from students, her family “wouldn’t have gotten through (their) journey.”

Zack Newman, the THON Family Relations Director, said the THON community is “inspired by the strength of Shiloh and her family.”

“We love seeing the relationship they have with their paired organization, the Lionettes, grow,” Newman said.

Cindy said THON has been an amazing experience for Shiloh and her family. One year, the Nittany Lion brought Shiloh and her family down to the floor of the BJC and they got to “be the first to turn on their flashlights to light up the BJC.”

Although Shiloh has been to a Penn State football game before, she said she was “excited” for her first game as the kickoff kid.

Cindy said she was worried about how Shiloh would do “because of her size and her having to go run out with (the ball) and bring it back,” but overall she was excited for Shiloh to “have this experience.”

Shiloh, on the other hand, wasn't nervous at all for her duties as kickoff kid.

“Yeah, I’m ready.”

