Football, academic opportunities highlight fall 2023 for students

From football games to academics, students are looking forward to various activities as the summer break comes to a close and the fall semester approaches.

Justin Ischinger said he’s looking forward to this fall’s football lineup, with the freshmen and sophomore players leading this year’s offense.

“We’re all very excited to get the first full season of Drew Allar, and the backfield of Singleton and Allen is one of the best in the nation,” Ischinger, a third-year studying supply chain and information systems, said.

Ischinger recognized the yearly hurdle of fellow Big 10 powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan but is confident this year has the potential to transcend the team’s last season, which it capped with a Rose Bowl victory in January.

On the other hand, Anthony Melnick said “beating last year’s record of 11-2 and a bowl game win is going to be hard to do.”

Although Melnick, a third-year studying finance, shared his eagerness to see Allar take the reins and lead the offensive unit, adding he’s “excited” to see what the “new QB and young talent can really do.”

For McKenna Loney, it will be her first year at University Park this fall, after taking part in the 2+2 plan.

“Coming from Penn State Brandywine, a campus of about 1,300 students and four main buildings, I’m eager to explore University Park’s expansive campus and the State College area,” Loney, a third-year studying plant sciences, said.

Loney also said she’s looking forward to working with others who share similar interests in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

Mark Shilling is also looking forward to diving deeper into classes within his major.

Shilling, a third-year studying forest ecosystem management, said he’s excited for “the football season and seeing friends again after a long summer.”

Max Dailey said he hopes to still squeeze in social time while juggling a diverse list of academic and extracurricular activities.

Dailey, a third-year studying computer science and mathematics, said this fall, he’s working to find a sponsor for his integrated undergraduate program application and potential AI research, continuing to swim on the club swim team and play more intramural soccer with friends, “especially since a lot of games got canceled during the spring season.”

Switching majors this semester, Gabrielle Lamprou said she’s looking to jump right into new classes this fall.

“I originally committed to Penn State as a kinesiology major… Spring 2023 was when I decided to change my major to RPTM with a focus in outdoor adventure,” Lamprou, a third-year studying recreation, park and tourism management, said.

Lamprous said she anticipates many of the things she learned in her kinesiology courses will apply to her new academic path and hopes to meet like-minded people in her major this semester.

