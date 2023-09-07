Five recipes to ring in the Jewish year 5784 this Rosh Hashanah

Students and staff across campus are preparing for a Shana Tova or “good year” this Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah is the celebration of the Jewish new year, and this year will be 5784.

Traditionally during Rosh Hashanah celebrations, the Jewish community and their friends will eat apples dipped in honey to invite wishes of a good and sweet year ahead. Other sweet treats have also made a name for themselves during Rosh Hashanah.

Apple cake

Sticking to the traditional roots (pun intended) of Rosh Hashanah, apple cake encompasses the usual tastes of fall.

Apples, cinnamon and vanilla are included in many iterations of apple cake, but some are considered pareve, which is a classification of kosher foods. Pareve foods don’t contain meat or dairy making this the perfect dessert for both meat and dairy based dinners.

Honey cake

Another cake taking after the tradition of eating apples and honey is honey cake.

As the name suggests, this is a sweet and simple cake often given to family and friends to bring goodness into the year ahead. This cake is also made using tea or coffee and is often comparable to some bundt cakes or loaf cakes containing these flavors.

Pomegranate

The pomegranate is said to contain 613 seeds corresponding with the 613 commandments or mitzvot that are spoken of in the Torah. During Rosh Hashanah celebrations, pomegranate seeds are eaten one at a time to bring in both good wishes and hopes to complete many mitzvot.

Round challah or raisin challah

Challah is a traditional Jewish braided loaf that is similar to brioche. During Rosh Hashanah, the challah’s braid is replaced with a spiral dotted with raisins.

The spiral and round shape often symbolizes the rotation of the seasons, the spiral of progress or meeting of the beginning and end of a year. The raisins dotted inside the challah represent the sweet moments mixed into the new year.

Rugelach

Rugelach is a croissant-like cookie filled with nuts and fruits.

The name Rugelach in Yiddish means “little twists.” The filling and twisted shape represent the good and happy parts of the year mixing into the many seasons and cycles that will take place during the coming year.

