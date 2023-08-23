First day of classes sparks nervousness, reassurance for students

With Monday being the first day of classes, the fall semester has officially begun here at Penn State.

Harshini Mallipedhi said it was her first day of classes ever on campus, and she described the day as “nerve-wracking.”

“As an incoming freshman, I did not know what to expect,” Mallipedhi, a first-year studying data sciences, applied data studies, said. “College has a much different vibe, but I am very excited to make new friends.”

Raaheem Khondaker described his first day of classes as “reassuring.”

“I was admittedly a little bit anxious going into my third semester of college, but going to class today made me realize that I can do this,” Khondaker, a second-year studying finance and economics, said.

Khondaker said he’s “more energetic” for this semester and knows “what to expect.”

“I think this new semester will go well. I already have people I know in my classes, and my professors seem great,” Khondaker said.

Another student, Joshua Ribeiro, said though his first day of classes was “repetitive.”

“It feels weird to have started classes so soon after getting back from summer break,” Ribeiro, a second-year studying computer science, said. “My favorite class of the day was AFAM 100N because my professor seems pretty cool.”

Sarah Temesghen said she’s also looking forward to the involvement fair after her first day of classes and she’s “excited for” football games.

“My first day of classes was nice because it’s largely just first day introductions, not too much pressure,” Temesghen, a second-year studying computer science, said. “This semester, I am excited but a little nervous about the workload.”

Ashraf Essa said he “enjoyed” his first day of classes.

“It feels great to be back,” Essa, a third-year studying physics, said. “As much as I may sound busy or bothered, it’s nice to be back learning and taking notes, adjusting to everything, too.”

Essa said a “highlight” of his day was “meeting a lot of professors" and a lot of interesting people.

“Penn State professors can be very fun to meet, especially today on the first day of classes for first impressions,” Essa said.

Similar to Essa, Alina Mathew said her first day back on campus headed in the right direction, even describing it as “refreshing.”

Mathew, a third-year studying premedicine, said she’s “very pumped” since this is her first semester without an 8 a.m. class.

“It feels great to be back,” Mathew said. “School gives me the option to have a better work-life balance, and I am ready to get back into a routine.”

As a third-year, Mathew advises younger students to actively “put effort” into their education.

“It’s important to take time to put effort into whatever you are doing, whether that is studying or anything else,” Mathew said. “We are here to get a college education— but it is important to make it a memorable time.”

