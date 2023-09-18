Events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in State College, Penn State

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed on Sept. 15 through Oct.15 to celebrate the culture, history and contributions of Hispanic Americans, Latinos, Latinas and Latinx-identifying people.

Here are some upcoming community and university events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers will host a Hispanic Heritage Month Festival from 5-6 p.m in the Kunkle Activities Center, which is located at the junction of Hammond and Sackett buildings.

The event will include live performances, dance lessons, food, a fashion show and raffles. Admission is $10.

Thursday, Sept. 28

A keynote event titled, "Journalism for Our Communities: Reporting on Latina/o Pennsylvania" will take place in the Foster Auditorium in the Pattee and Paterno Library from 6-7:15 p.m.

At the event, WITF media journalist Anthony Orozco will speak about the value of community building and his experiences as a Latinx community reporter in Central Pennsylvania.

Friday, Sept. 29

Hispanic Heritage Month Cultural Night will take place at the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall from 6-9 p.m.

Free tickets, which are required to reserve a seat for dinner at 6:30 p.m., are available here. The event will feature music by Crooner & Co. Swing Band and Latin Band and performances by Caliente.

Saturday, Oct. 7

The Happy Valley Latin Festival, in collaboration with the Borough of State College, Downtown State College Improvement District, will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.

The event will include live music, arts and crafts vendors and food vendors.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Hispanic Heritage Month Children's Day will take place at the Schlow Centre Region Library at 2-4 p.m.

At this event, student Latinx leaders from Penn State will lead an afternoon of arts and crafts.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Chicano band Las Cafeteras will perform at Eisenhower Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, which are $5 for University Park students with a student ID, and additional information can be found here.

Sunday, Oct. 15

The first Dolores Huerta Day of Service will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm.

Volunteers will help harvest crops that will be used to prepare meals for guests at Out of the Cold Centre County.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

The second Dolores Huerta Day of Service will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. at Abba Java Coffee House.

Volunteers will join chefs Lupita Rojas of Lupita’s Authentic Mexican Food and Flávia Nascimento Barger of Brazilian Munchies in preparing a Mexican meal for guests at Out of the Cold Centre County.

Those interested in more information on both service days should contact Borja Gutiérrez at bxg207@psu.edu.

