Eisenhower Parking Deck closure leaves impact on students, Penn State community

Eisenhower Parking Deck and surrounding areas were closed due to a sinkhole on Aug. 16, resulting in vehicle evacuation and relocation from the deck.

Closures, blocked access and traffic occurred as a result, impacting numerous students and faculty members during move-in weekend.

Since Eisenhower Parking Deck wasn’t a designated arrival parking location, students and families did not face parking impacts during the arrival period, Penn State Transportation Services’ Special Projects Manager Jason Thomas said. However, the closure of Eisenhower Road “likely caused some additional traffic congestion around campus.”

Additionally, the relocation of staff and faculty vehicles temporarily impacted the student parking pass sale before the start of the fall semester.

Maddie Kemler said she entered the queue around 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 16 with about 200 people in front of her to get a parking pass for YAS-West Deck, which serves students who live off campus.

“I waited [about] 10 minutes, and it got down to 30 people in front of me in the queue when this notice came up saying something along the lines of, ‘Due to the Eisenhower Parking Deck closure, we are postponing ticket sales,’” Kemler, a second-year studying hospitality management, said.

Kemler said she lives at The Retreat and was going to be “pretty dependent on driving to and from campus” for her classes.

“As a hospitality [management] major, pretty much all of my classes are up by the Nittany Lion Inn, which is really close to the West Deck,” Kemler said.

Thomas Franco was also looking to buy a West Deck parking permit for his campus responsibilities.

“It’s tough for me because all of my classes, extracurriculars and living arrangements are on the west side of campus,” Franco, a fourth-year studying mechanical engineering, said. “It’s not ideal to be parking on the other side of campus, but we’ll have to make the most of it.”

For the time being, Penn State allowed students to purchase parking passes for other lots to be swapped when West Deck reopened.

“I appreciate [Penn State’s] quick turnaround in this crazy situation,” Franco said.

Sophia Heslep said she temporarily bought a parking permit for Lot 43 and was refunded after buying a West Deck pass when they became available at 10 a.m. Monday.

“I was able to get a West Deck pass, but some people said they sold out,” Heslep, a third-year studying education and public policy, said. “That was really unfortunate for people who waited to get a parking pass, and now Lot 43 is full.”

Evan Kase said he was in the queue and prepared to buy a West Deck parking permit on the original date they were on sale but was unable to get a pass during postponement because he had class.

“There were 700 people ahead of me, and it kind of sucked because I was there at the right time when the passes were originally being sold,” Kase, a third-year studying civil engineering, said. “I got punished because I couldn't log on during the new pass sale time.”

According to Thomas, West Deck parking passes were sold out “within a few hours.”

When Kase called the transportation office, he said he didn’t receive an answer.

A better alternative, according to Kase, would have been allowing students to buy West Deck parking passes during the original date and time and having them temporarily park somewhere else until the deck was available for students to use.

According to Thomas, all but 122 spaces at Eisenhower Parking Deck reopened on Monday.

Marketing Communications Specialist for the Office of Physical Plant Tyler Amy said the sinkhole has been paved, with backfilling materials injected to provide “continued stability” expecting to return the area to “normal conditions” by this past Saturday or Sunday.

