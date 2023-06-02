 Skip to main content
David M. Callejo Pérez to serve as interim vice president for Commonwealth Campuses

Old Main Open House

Hosted by the Penn State Lion Ambassadors, Students enjoy bell tower tours and activities at Old Main in University Park, Pa on Monday, April 10th, 2023.

 Jordan Thomas

David M. Callejo Pérez will serve as interim vice president for Commonwealth Campuses effective July 10, according to Penn State.

Callejo Pérez will temporarily take Kelly Austin's position who announced his departure from Penn State last month, according to Penn State.

Penn State is conducting a nation-wide search for a permanent vice president of Commonwealth Campuses.

The vice president for Commonwealth Campuses oversees Penn State's 20 Commonwealth Campuses, Penn State said. The position provides oversight for academic and administrative programs and operations.

Callejo Pérez will also manage strategic planning, student recruitment and retention, facilities, curriculum development, the selection of future administration and oversee budgets, according to Penn State.

