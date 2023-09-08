Concerns of 'political consciousness' arise after CCCPP funding cut

Penn State has gone through continuous rounds of budget cuts recently, affecting student and academic resources across campus. Over the summer, The Center for Character, Conscience, and Public Purpose, home of PSU Votes, became a part of these cuts.

“The Center for Character, Conscience, and Public Purpose strove to develop students into ethical leaders and people of world conscience who felt an obligation to get back to the common good,” Timothy Balliett, the former director of the center, said.

PSU Votes was among the most well-known programs run by the center, according to Balliett, and while the PSU Votes program will continue to operate, it won't have the resources it once did.

“That program will continue in the Student Leadership and Involvement office, but it currently does not have funding,” Balliett said.

According to Balliett, he found out about the budget cuts over the summer during a meeting.

“At that meeting, they informed me that due to the budget cuts, the center was no longer financially sustainable and so there was no funding for the center for its programming and for my salary,” Balliett added.

Now, some student organizations across campus are navigating how to deal with a situation where the center not only loses funding but ceases to exist.

“PSU Votes fulfills two obligations, one is the legal one, and the other one is the moral one,” Penn State College Democrats President Baybars Charkas said. “The legal obligation is that Penn State is required under federal law to elevate political consciousness on its campus.”

According to The American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, the university must “make a good faith effort to distribute voter registration forms.”

However, Charkas, a third-year student studying political science, French and Russian, said it’s the moral aspect that concerns him.

“The moral component — as I see — is that in a democracy it's important for people of all shapes and sizes and stripes and parties to be politically engaged and politically active, and that involves registering to vote,” Charkas said. “In fact, the ballot box is sort of the only mechanism through … which change is enacted.”

For Penn State College Republicans President Ryan Klein, the university is setting a “double standard.”

“Penn State is all about getting people registered to vote, getting people civically engaged, and I believe one thing that's advancing in the faculty senate is making Election Day a holiday,” Klein, a third-year student studying political science and history, said. “At the same time, we are simultaneously cutting a center that helps people register to vote.”

According to university spokesperson Lisa Powers, the “Center for Character, Conscious and Public Purpose (CCCPP) closed on Sept. 5 in an effort to optimize resources and align existing student-focused initiatives.” The CCCPP will integrate with the Office of Student Leadership and Involvement.

“Penn State and Student Affairs remain committed to supporting students in active civic engagement and public service,” Powers said via email. “A program coordinator position has been created to support key efforts, such as voter registration and programming to encourage responsible citizenship.”

Klein said he hopes that students will be able to get resources from other organizations across campus.

“For us, as College Republicans, I know that we care about getting people registered to vote, not necessarily as Republicans,” Klein said. “My hope is that even though they are cutting the center — and I think it is a very valuable resource — there are other resources to get involved.”

Charkas echoed Klein’s thoughts and said students are questioning the message the university is sending the community.

“I've spoken anecdotally, I can say to many people, not only in my club … They feel as though Penn State is perhaps stepping away from its obligations under federal law to promote political consciousness on campus,” Charkas said. “It's understandable, but it's a shame.”

Although PSU Votes remains active, Balliett said its funding has been cut and leadership has changed.

“Do we meet the legal obligations? Yes. But…currently, the question is, how will we truly be engaging in voter education?” Balliet said.

