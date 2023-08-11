Celebrities who made their start at Penn State, part 2

From the big screen to the wrestling ring, Penn Staters can be found in many walks of life.

Penn State is known for its large alumni base with thousands of graduates, so it’s no surprise some have reached celebrity status.

Here are some of those Penn Staters.

John Aniston

John Aniston studied theater at Penn State and was a member of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity during his time as a student. He had many roles throughout his career, including a minor role in a 2002 episode of “Gilmore Girls.”

He is most well known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the series “Days of Our Lives.” This role earned Aniston a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Aniston is also known as the father of “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston.

In 2022, he received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award and died later that year at the age of 89.

Jef Raskin

While some may not immediately recognize this Penn State graduate’s name, anyone who’s recently paid a visit to the computer rooms in Penn State’s Pattee and Paterno libraries may be familiar with his most famous project.

Jef Raskin obtained degrees in mathematics and philosophy from Stony Brook University before he came to Penn State to complete his master’s degree in computer science and engineering.

After graduating, he became employee No. 31 at Apple, which was a relatively new technology company at the time.

At Apple, Raskin worked as manager of publications and eventually became the head of the Macintosh project— which he named after his favorite type of apple.

Raskin’s contributions led to the release of the first Macintosh computer in 1984, two years after he left the company. These computers developed into the well-known models that can be seen around campus, such as MacBooks and iMacs.

After leaving Apple, Raskin founded Information Appliance Inc. and authored the book “The Humane Interface.”

Raskin died in 2005 and was survived by three children.

Britt Baker

Dr. Britt Baker is best known for her career as a professional wrestler for All Elite Wrestling, but she also developed a career as a dentist that began at Penn State.

Baker graduated from Penn State in 2013 with a degree in biobehavioral health and went on to the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Dental Medicine. She has been a practicing dentist in Florida since 2019.

Baker began her wrestling career in 2015. Since then, she has won multiple trophies, including the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship and the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament trophies.

Jonathan Frakes

In his familiar Vulcan greeting, Spock says to “live long and prosper,” and some might say Penn State alumnus Jonathan Frakes has done just that.

Frakes hails from the Bellefonte borough in Centre County and originally enrolled at Penn State as a psychology major. He ended up switching his major and graduated in 1974 with a degree in theater.

After graduation, Frakes took up roles in shows like “The Doctors” and “Charlie’s Angels.” In 1987, he landed the role of Commander William T. Riker in the show “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Frakes soon became more involved with the Star Trek franchise and directed “Star Trek: First Contact” and “Star Trek: Insurrection.”

He’s also appeared on TV shows like “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Adventure Time” and “Criminal Minds.”

Victoria Cartagena

Victoria Cartagena is another Nittany Lion who’s made it on the big screen.

Cartagena studied education at Penn State, and later moved to New York City to continue both her career and education at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Cartagena has held many roles in movies and TV shows, such as “Batwoman” and “You.” She’s most known for her role as Renee Montoya in the TV series “Gotham.”

