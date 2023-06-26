 Skip to main content
Bryce Jordan Center to host comedian Bill Burr in October

Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, April 14, 2023 in State College, Pa. 

 Casey Loughlin

The Bryce Jordan Center announced it will host comedian Bill Burr on Oct. 4 on its Twitter Monday morning.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on Ticketmaster, according to the tweet. The performance is set for 7:30 p.m., according to the ticket presale page. 

Burr performed in the BJC in September 2021 as part of his "Bill Burr the Tour." He has been nominated for both a Grammy and an Emmy.  

