Bryce Jordan Center to host comedian Bill Burr in October

The Bryce Jordan Center announced it will host comedian Bill Burr on Oct. 4 on its Twitter Monday morning.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on Ticketmaster, according to the tweet. The performance is set for 7:30 p.m., according to the ticket presale page.

Burr performed in the BJC in September 2021 as part of his "Bill Burr the Tour." He has been nominated for both a Grammy and an Emmy.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE