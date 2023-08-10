Big Ten expansion sparks reactions from Penn State students

With the announcement of the Big Ten expansion, there have been a whirlwind of emotions and reactions as to what this means for the greater league, as well as Penn State sports.

Raeyon Katzarov said he thinks the expansion is a “positive thing” and brings opportunities for new talent in competition.

“More shifts in the future will most likely be made as the talent ceiling rises,” Katzarov, a second-year studying biochemistry and molecular biology, said. “With more players, there will be more competition, making other schools want to get into the action.”

Brett Spivack shared a similar opinion, saying the expansion is a “great idea.”

“The expansion of the Big Ten is a great idea,” Spivack, a second-year studying biology, said. “Over the decades, as National League sports have expanded, it has incorporated new markets and feuded never-before imagined rivals, which could be great to allow for people from different schools to develop relationships.”

For Emma Wilbraham, the expansion will not only bring more competition, but will serve as a “great” connection for fans.

“Throughout the season, the positive of expanding opportunities for not only players, but also fans would be incredibly great for connections, as well as enjoying the sport we all know and love,” Wilbraham, a second-year studying science, said.

However, Wilbraham described the possible financial and mental expenses for both fans and athletes imposed by these inclusions.

“Fans will definitely be impacted by the changes in the football season as far as ticket sales and traveling, as prices for many of these would increase as the demand gets higher,” Wilbraham said. “This could negatively impact the players from traveling to health, mental or physical, that [Penn State] is so passionate about.”

Similarly, Madeline Haller said she believes the traveling distance to play these new competitors are a heavy ask of student-athletes across all sports.

“I think it is going to be terrible for the players’ health and well-being, to keep jumping the time zone and going to the opposite coast,” Haller, a third-year studying psychology, said. “Football players will likely be fine with all of the time zone adjustments because their sport provides a more luxurious experience. It’s the smaller sports that are going to be hit so hard by this.”

Daniel Weller said he believes this is only the beginning of the shifts in leagues across the country.

“I don’t believe this to be a one-time thing and believe we will see the PAC-12, Big-12 and ACC be torn apart as teams are bought out by the Big Ten and SEC,” Weller, a third-year studying kinesiology, said. “We have already seen teams leave their conference for the Big Ten and SEC, soon these will be the only two conferences standing.”

While looking at the larger picture, Weller said the alterations in the football leagues will have both positive and negative impacts.

“I view the expansion of the Big Ten as a positive for the league, as we will be seeing more exciting [football] matchups, but also a negative as we see the degradation of the power five turn into a power of two,” Weller said.

Jake Constantine believes that the expansion will make it a “conference people will want to follow.”

“I view the additions as a positive for the league,” Constantine, a first-year studying business administration, said. “The expansion allows more frequent games against higher quality opponents, which is what everyone wants to see — big schools going at it in all sports.”

Constantine said this is beneficial to all sports as a result of “higher quality games” and “more attention” to the league across all sports.

“With the addition of all these new teams, I’m excited to see how the teams who have dominated this conference will do by playing these higher quality opponents and how lesser teams will do as well.”

