Bats, door knobs, surprises greet students during move-in weekend

Moving into Penn State, many students and their families were met with streets full of cars parked in 15-minute unloading zones, hazard lights flashing, box carrying and cart pushing.

In the campus residential areas, most students integrated into dorm life for the first time and shared goodbyes with their parents.

Mei Mei McGrath said she heard commotion in her hallway after moving into her dorm in McKee Hall.

After she opened the door to investigate, she said she was shocked when a bat flew “right at her face,” landing on the white curtain in the back corner of her room.

McGrath, a first-year studying mechanical engineering, said she knocked on her neighbor’s door.

Her neighbor Shreyas Singh said he entered McGrath’s dorm to help, and they picked up whatever tools they could find — umbrellas, field hockey sticks, Febreze cans and trash bags — to try and remove the bat.

“That was probably our first dumb idea,” Singh, a first-year studying computer science, said. “After spraying it with Febreze, we thought we’d get bit.”

McGrath and Singh said while trying to get rid of the bat, it flew toward them again.

At 3:30 a.m., McGrath and Singh said they contacted their resident assistant, who then called pest control.

After removing the bat, McGrath and Singh said they were told to get tested for rabies.

“They said the results will be back in 24 hours, but it came back yesterday [almost a week after the incident],” McGrath said. “If we had rabies, we would've been dead by now.”

When Abigail Dils moved into her house downtown, she said “the gutter was falling off the porch,” but still found the old house to be “charming.”

Dils, a fourth-year studying biobehavioral health, said halfway through her move-in, the inside door knob fell off.

Dils said her mother reattached the knob, but later that night, it fell off again.

“I couldn't get back into the house,” Dils said. “I was looking to see if I could go through the windows, but they all have screens.”

Dils said she tried to use the door and shoved it a little to see if it would budge.

She said the drywall, nails and part of the door frame came down and exposed the framework of the house.

“I didn't know what to do,” Dils said.

Coming from Canada on Saturday, John McKillop said he “ran into traffic,” which pushed back his schedule for the rest of the day.

McKillop, a first-year studying business, needed to pick up his convocation shirt, drop his roommate off at their dorm, park his car 20 minutes away in Lot 83 and bike back to his dorm for the floor meeting before he would be back on schedule.

“I was sweaty; my hair was everywhere, and everyone stared at me when I showed up to the meeting,” McKillop said. “It was awful.”

Jacyln Orazi said she found “blue goo” all over her dresser while unpacking her clothes at her dorm in McKean Hall.

Orazi, a first-year student studying hospitality management, said she encountered more issues when her picture frame fell off the wall numerous times.

“I was hanging up my frame and it fell and completely cracked,” Orazi said. “Then, I hung it up again and it completely shattered.”

Others experienced more than the move-in shenanigans. Patrick Bartley said he checked the Penn State Community Snapchat story while he was outside on the roof at night.

Bartley, a first-year student in the division of undergraduate studies, said he saw a picture of a long, dark hallway, and the post said “whoever’s on Wolf Hall rooftop better watch out.”

“I was pretty freaked out,” Bartley said.

