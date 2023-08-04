Alternative ways to get Penn State student tickets without breaking the bank

From July 17-21, Penn State students queued in virtual lines and waited for the chance to purchase season tickets for the Nittany Lions 2023-24 football season. While some got tickets, many did not.

For those amongst the many who did not get season tickets, here are several ways to still get tickets.

Facebook groups

On Facebook, there are currently three active groups where ticket exchange is happening. One of these groups is exclusively for student ticket exchange: Penn State Student Ticket Exchange 2023 Facebook group.

The other two groups will not have student section tickets, but are still groups where those with tickets are willing to sell tickets and parking passes.

Penn State Football 🏈 tickets 🎟 Facebook group

Penn State Football Tickets FOR SALE Facebook group

Each group has a list of rules and protocols to allow for open communication and prevent scams.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Discord

This discord server is a student ticket exchange center where you can buy, sell and negotiate for tickets. The discord offers Penn State football tickets, other Penn State sporting events and Bryce Jordan Center events with rules in place as well.

Ticket Exchange Forums

247Sports has a forum where Penn State football tickets are sold, and one can request specific tickets, parking passes or sell tickets. The forum can be accessed here.

Rivals also has a similar forum for those who missed out on buying student football tickets.

Rivals works similarly to 247Sports, as you can buy, sell and request tickets and parking passes — so long as you follow its rules found in the pinned posts.

Ticketing apps

If all else fails, apps like Ticketmaster — which Penn State uses to sell its season pass — SeatGeek, StubHub and others will also have tickets for sale.

These sites usually don’t include student section tickets but are reliable as the app instantly transfers the tickets after purchase.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

A breakdown of Penn State campus safety measures, emergency phone system In an effort to ensure security on the Penn State campus, the Penn State Emergency Phone Sys…