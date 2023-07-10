A summer in State College | Penn State students share their takes on spending the summer near campus

Although State College might not seem like the most exciting summer vacation spot, many students choose to stay during the warmer months to continue jobs, take additional classes or pursue internships.

For some students, like Clare Gibson, they decide to stay in State College for internship opportunities.

Gibson, a fourth-year studying meteorology and atmospheric sciences, said she has been taking part in a research experience at University Park.

“I ended up staying because I’m taking part in a Research Experience for Undergraduates [in Climate Science] program. I’m in the Climate School REU, working with a geography professor and graduate students looking at the weather conditions leading up to wildfires on the east coast,” Gibson said.

As some students stay for educational opportunities, others use their summers in State College to relax and explore the outdoors.

Alexis Pupo, a State College local, said she enjoys spending time outside when school is not in session.

Pupo, a fourth-year studying political science and sociology, said her favorite thing about being in town during the summer is the nearby lakes.

“There is Whipple Dam, Greenwood Furnace and Bald Eagle State Park all about 30 minutes from University Park,” Pupo said.

Many students are also looking forward to local events such as the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, which will be held in downtown State College from July 13-16.

Aryana Dixon said she’s excited to attend Arts Fest, as well as WingFest held at Tussey Mountain.

Dixon, a second-year studying aerospace engineering, said she decided to stay in State College this summer to “gain a form of independence,” in addition to taking online classes and working as a babysitter.

Additionally, many first-year students are finally setting foot on campus for summer session.

Andrew Cherkauskas said he believes there’s “a good bit of stuff to do” while in State College for the summer.

Cherkauskas, a first-year studying architecture, said it can be a “big change” coming to campus and having a new level of freedom, but has been adjusting well and attending events such as the State College Spikes baseball games.

Despite plenty of upsides to staying in State College over the summer, there are a couple inconveniences.

Transportation can be more challenging for students who do not have access to cars. Although Centre Area Transportation Authority buses still offer service throughout the summer, the buses are on a reduced schedule and don’t run as frequently.

This can be inconvenient for people, like Nick Becker, who said it can be difficult to commute around town without a vehicle.

Becker, a third-year studying management information systems, said while he has found ways to stay “busy” this summer, he’s more restricted in the locations he can visit.

“Since I do not have a car, I am limited to the places that the bus goes,” Becker said.

Conversely, Nicholas Putt said he doesn’t mind not having a car because he lives downtown and is within walking distance from most things.

Putt, a third-year studying secondary education social studies, said he feels it's better not to have a car in downtown State College due to the price of parking and the convenience of walking.

“I enjoy walking around downtown and campus — I think the views are really nice around here.”

