A run-down of Penn State’s LionCash

Ever see the LionCash logo displayed at different on- or off-campus locations?

This means that the establishment accepts LionCash – the Penn State currency.

What is LionCash?

LionCash is a prepaid debit account that’s available to all students and can be obtained through a Penn State id+ card. Recently, the cards have been updated to be accessed through a user’s digital wallet.

According to Penn State, this method of payment is safer than carrying cash or other credit cards, with the included photo identification. If a card is lost, the money on it will remain secure until the issue is resolved.

When is LionCash used?

LionCash can be used at more than 300 participating locations on and off campus.

LionCash can be used as payment at various grocery stores, such as the downtown State College Target and various Giant Food Stores locations. Additionally, the method of payment is accepted at local restaurants, like Irving’s, Allen Street Pizza and Connections — to name a few.

While dining plans are often thought to be the only way of purchasing food and drinks across campus dining establishments, LionCash is also a common form of payment.

LionCash can be used to supplement a meal plan that has run out, while still validating a 10% discount for most on campus locations.

Additionally, LionCash can be used to pay for laundry in campus residence halls, copying and printing machines and vending machines.

Depositing money into LionCash accounts

To make a deposit into a LionCash account, individuals can access the student’s account on the Penn State eLiving website and add an amount with a credit or debit card.

Funds, unless a refund has been requested, expire only when a student is no longer enrolled at Penn State. A remaining balance will carry over from semester to semester.

