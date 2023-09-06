‘A game for everybody’ | Penn State’s Chess Club offers more than just a game

Walking through the HUB-Robeson Center, some students might have noticed a group gathered around the tables playing chess — this is Penn State’s Chess Club.

The Chess Club has been active since 1959 and works to create an environment for the learning and competition of chess among both graduate and undergraduate students.

The club meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday near the fish tanks in the HUB.

Chess Club President Willam Irwin said he was taught and mentored by his grandparents and has been playing chess since he was 7. Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Irwin, a second-year studying computer science, said he “always knew” he wanted to join the Chess Club.

“Anybody can join the Chess Club. It doesn’t matter gender, year or how good you are at chess,” Irwin said. “Whether or not you think you are a smart person, it really doesn’t matter; chess is a game for everybody.”

He said it’s a “great opportunity to meet new people and form relationships” and “loves the social aspect” of it.

While some may be “more naturally talented” or “enjoy playing more,” Irwin said he believes chess has its “benefits” for everyone.

“Chess Club itself is just as much a social experience as it is for playing chess,” Irwin said. “I really believe this can be for everyone.”

Irwin said he’s “excited for the future” of the club.

“We had maybe 40 people at the height of tonight’s meeting,” Irwin said. “That’s the biggest I’ve ever seen.”

Rohan Badami, the tournament director of the Chess Club, said he learned to play chess during the coronavirus pandemic. After being inspired by the Netflix Limited Series “The Queen’s Gambit,” he joined Chess Club to further his playing experience.

“When I joined, I really wasn’t expecting much, but the guys here are awesome,” Badami, a second-year studying computer science, said. “There’s a pretty strong pool here. We have national rosters and some really strong players. We get the chance to play a lot.”

Badami said he believes the foundations of chess to be “intellectual,” because after the initial four moves, there are over “four-billion” possible variations.

“While playing chess, you have to be very alert and use knowledge gained from your prior games,” Badami said. “The ability to analyze and adapt in the game is what makes it so intellectual — this is the fun part for me.”

Gabriel Gamboa, the club’s treasurer, said after randomly discovering the Chess Club, his childhood memories of playing prompted him to join. Since joining, Gamboa, a third-year studying finance, said he has experienced greater “exposure” to additional levels of the game.

“I got here, started playing more and delved deeper into the game of chess,” Gamboa said. “Once I started playing, I saw that it is way more complex than it initially seems.”

Gamboa said he thinks “the beauty of chess” is that “it can be played at any level after learning the basic rules.”

In addition to playing chess, Gamboa said he also enjoys “the general atmosphere” of the club.

“Everytime I come, I am reminded of why I come, and that is because the people are so great,” Gamboa said. “It’s always nice to have good conversations, constructive games and an environment where you can really be yourself and bond over a shared interest.”

Gamboa said he believes chess “translates well” into life because it forces you to “make a game plan.”

“I like the pawn because I relate to the pawn. It is the weakest piece in chess but can also become the strongest,” Gamboa said. “It only moves forward and takes diagonally, but with enough work and enough effort, if it reaches the end it can turn into the most powerful piece on the board — the queen.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+2 On-campus COVID-19, flu resources to aid students With the start of the academic year, many Penn State students are returning to in-person cla…