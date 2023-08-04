A breakdown of Penn State campus safety measures, emergency phone system

In an effort to ensure security on the Penn State campus, the Penn State Emergency Phone System is in effect all throughout campus. This system consists of three types of emergency phones that provide access to the University Police Communication Center at all times.

Emergency phones

Emergency phones function without a keypad or dialing action and can be recognized by the blue light on top.

To activate, first pick up the phone. If not immediately activated, press the red button; finally, the call will be active with University Police.

According to Penn State, there are over 350 elevator and 40 parking deck emergency phones.

Public Emergency Phone Towers or blue light phones

Phone towers and blue light phones are the newest model of the emergency phones, and contain a built-in speaker. It may be easily identified through its height and blue light on top.

Activation is prompted by pushing the “on” button following the dial tone sound or by pushing the red button, with the line deliberately ending after three minutes.

A significant quantity of these phones are programmed with surveillance features, allowing University Police on the calls to supervise the safety and surrounding area of the caller in distress. Within the duration of this initial conversation, patrol officers are sent to the location of the caller.

There are more than 90 Public Emergency Phone Towers on campus, according to University Police.

Residence hall emergency phones

Resident hall emergency phones resemble the typical emergency phone, minus the blue light illumination. It can be found within entrances of residence halls and can be used to call residents for help entering the building when it's secure.

University Park Emergency Phone locations can be found here.

These free telephone lines enable crimes and emergencies to be reported immediately and directly to the police, “even in relatively remote areas” on campus, according to University Police. Individuals may also call to be escorted back to their residence hall if they don’t feel safe.

Additionally, the telephone lines rely on analog linking — making it more reliable than cellular phones with improved connection and resistance to call failure, according to University Police. These phones are regularly serviced for operative functioning.

Suggested numbers to call in case of an emergency

Emergency: 9-1-1

University Park Police Station Primary Phone: 814-863-1111

Business and Records Department: 814-865-1864 or 814-865-1865

