‘We need allies’ | Penn State, State College community professionals speak on LGBTQ+ mental health

When Dr. LaNail R. Plummer was in her 30s, she came out as bisexual.

“I was 33 years old when I came out,” Plummer said. “By that time I had a business and I was doing other things that felt good for me, but I felt like there was still a part of me that wasn't fully present, that wasn't fully actualized.”

Now the chief executive officer of Onyx Therapy Group, Plummer said she began her career as a mental health professional, working as a school-based therapist.

According to its website, Onyx Therapy Group is a business “who aims to address mental health issues and disparities in communities, organizations and for individuals in need.”

During the 18 years she’s practiced, Plummer said she’s also used her expertise to give a TED Talk and contributed to articles about the intersection of identity and mental health, including LGBTQ+ identities.

Dr. Raynalde Schagen, coordinator of Sexual and Gender Diverse Care for Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services, also has expertise in “working with sexually and gender diverse” individuals, specifically young adult college students.

According to Schagen, “both mental and physical health are negatively impacted by marginalization and minority stress through both external and internal factors.”

Examples of external factors are identity-related discrimination, identity-related rejection, identity-related victimization and non-affirmation of identity, according to Schagen. Internal factors include internalized homo/transphobia, negative expectations and concealment/hiding one’s identity.

“Being a part of the LGBTQ+ community does not necessarily mean that you are mentally ill or will have a mental illness,” Schagen said. “However, the LGBTQ+ community has faced significant ongoing systemic oppression, discrimination, marginalization and stigma which can, and often does, lead to mental health issues.”

However, Schagen also said research shows that marginalization and minority stress are impacted by “community connectedness and pride, deemed ‘resilience factors.’”

Schagen said this is “part of what makes Pride month and Pride events so important.”

Sonya Wilmoth, director of Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, said she has to “rely” on students’ “feedback'' to create programming and address the needs of LGBTQ+ students at Penn State.

“We know that feedback the [Center for Collegiate Mental Health] has gotten across the country is that a lot of the students are experiencing distress based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” Wilmoth said. “I think, as we get that feedback, and as we get that information, it's important for us to think proactively about our programming.”

For Wilmoth, she said addressing the needs and concerns of students is “more about collaboration across campus.”

For example, the Outdoor Brain Break event that took place on April 29 to celebrate Campus Pride Month was a partnership between the CSGD, CAPS and Outdoor Adventures, according to Wilmoth.

Wilmoth said the event was an opportunity “for [the CSGD] to take students who may identify [as LGBTQ+] to Shaver’s Creek and Stone Valley” to take a break from the “hustle and bustle of campus life.”

After the event, Wilmoth said some students expressed that “being outside and being in a space surrounded by like-minded people in nature, there was less judgment, and they felt more free to be who they are.”

Aside from programming, Shagen said CAPS offers a therapy group “specifically for SGD students” called “Queer Space,” and CAPS staff members “also participate in the Gender Diverse Care Team in collaboration with [University Health Services] to provide wraparound care for gender diverse students who are also seeking medically affirming care,” in addition to other resources.

“CAPS recognizes the systemic oppression, marginalization and discrimination that the LGBTQ+ community is often faced with,” Shagen said. “As such, we aim to provide nuanced support to meet the individual needs of each student.”

When it comes to the field of mental health in relation to LGBTQ+ individuals, Shagen said the “field of mental health” has come a “long way,” but there are areas that “still need improvement.”

Plummer shared Shagen’s view and cited inclusivity as an area that she believes requires improvement.

“There’s still not inclusivity when it comes to the full understanding and breadth of mental health,” Plummer said. “That is evidenced by the fact that there are not mandatory classes that are talking about working within the LGBTQ+ community at any of the prep schools.”

For Plummer, she said she believes that when a client does not feel “seen” or understood by their therapist, they are more likely to not return to therapy.

“Therapists hold the weight of somebody’s sustainability in therapy,” Plummer said. “That means that they have to be able to see and understand the identity of whoever is in front of them.”

Plummer said her advice is to listen.

“Listen to what that LGBTQ+ person is saying is their day-to-day life. Listen to what their fears are, listen to their woes, listen to their successes — even if those successes are small,” Plummer said. “The second thing is, we don’t need saviors, we need allies.”

Additionally, Plummer shared a message for closeted LGBTQ+ individuals on campus.

“For the folks that are on campus, that are still closeted, come out when you feel it's ready, when it's time, when you feel physically and emotionally safe,” Plummer said. “Remember that there's something beautiful and positive waiting for you on the other side.”

