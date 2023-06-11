'We are all created equal' | State College community members celebrate 2023 Pride Parade

State College community members lined the streets from State College Area High School to Sidney Friedman Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday to participate in the 2023 State College Pride Parade.

Onlookers watched as parade floats, cyclists, roller skaters, cars, trucks, vans and marchers made their way down Allen Street and continued their loop around downtown to finish the route with festivities.

Paraders were escorted by local police, as they also diverted traffic during the event.

As the music played, locals, Penn State affiliates and politicians waved to onlookers. They passed through waving pride flags, streamers, balloons, bubbles and threw candy out to the crowd cheering them onward.

The cars honked their horns with many of the driver’s shouting “happy Pride” and singing songs such as “Born this Way” by Lady Gaga and “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.

Malena Ramirez was part of the parade and one of the roller skaters. She said she has been to previous Pride events and parades organized in the community, and that she was pleased with this year’s turnout.

“Coming into this parade is about being free, being myself and bringing people joy,” Ramirez, a lecturer at Penn State’s School of Theatre, said. “I'm just very happy with the support and you know the outcome of this pride…always better and better and better.”

Secretary and founder of the Centre LGBTQA Support Network Susan Marshall said the participation rate may have “tripled” compared to last year.

“Seeing all the enthusiasm and really, I mean, leaving home dressing up, putting your Pride stuff on, coming out,” Marshall said. “All the volunteers, all the vendors or the downtown groups, the borough — everybody's been phenomenal.”

Marshall attended the parade along with other members of the Centre LGBTQA Support Network, and said many people in the crowd wearing pink shirts helped out in the organization of this Pride weekend.

Vice president of LGBTQA Support Network Susan Port said she was pleased to see many families from the community come and show their support.

“It's especially cool for me to see the young kids that are going to grow up with this being a memory,” Port said. “That it’s a fabulous day they can look forward to but that normalizes it, makes them feel part of something.”

Both Marshall and Port said organizing State College Pride Weekend takes about 10 months, and preparations for next year will start soon.

“It's huge, it's a lot of people,” Port said. “A lot of volunteers, a lot of coordination with the borough and the Downtown Improvement District.”

Penn State students were also among the crowd at the parade and at Sidney Friedman Park.

Jasmine Ward said she has been to previous Pride parades out of state, but this was her first time at one in State College.

“It's a vibe, and also you don't see it that often — everyone coming together,” Ward, a third-year studying acting, said. “It's beautiful, and it's a nice day out, and everyone's just expressing themselves so freely — it's a beautiful place to be in, truly.”

Derrick Sanders III, a friend of Ward’s, said he initially didn’t expect there to be a large turnout of the LGBTQ+ community here in State College, and it was nice to see.

“Honestly, we had a really good time dancing before the parade started — the community was really, really nice,” Sanders, a third-year studying acting, said. “The free and liberated spirit here has been really uplifting.”

Both Ward and Sanders said they would like to see more effort by the university to organize similar large-scale Pride events on campus during the year, rather than “waiting until Pride month.”

Both local and state politicians attended the gathering at Sidney Friedman Park after joining the parade, and spoke to the crowd before welcoming live musicians.

Mayor of State College Ezra Nanes, who attended the parade and festivities with his family, commented on what the event meant to him and recognized the LGBTQ+ community, the organization efforts by the Centre LGBTQA Support Network and others who helped during the parade.

Nanes then introduced the Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in the borough Chiluvya Zulu who proceeded to give a land acknowledgement.

“The land that we are currently on is the original homelands of the Erie, Haudenosaunee, Lenape, Shawnee, Susquehannock and Wahzhazhe nation,” Zulu said. “As a part of our pride celebration, we want to take a moment to acknowledge and honor the traditional caretakers of this land.”

Judge Timika Lane of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, was also invited to publicly speak. Lane is currently running for Judge for the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

“Everyone deserves the right to be heard, to be treated with dignity, respect and called by the right pronouns,” Lane said to the audience. “You have to make sure to tell everybody to vote because your voice matters.”

Mayor Nanes then invited Paul Takac — who was recently elected to Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the 82nd district — to speak to the audience. Takac said he believes that Pennsylvanians should aim for “principles that our nation was founded on.”

“That we are all created equal,” Takac said. “And that we all have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to love where we love, to be who we are and to find our own joy.”

Takac then introduced the Pennsylvania State Representative for the 181st district, Malcolm Kenyatta. Takac commented on Kenyatta’s efforts to pass the Fairness Act, which amends the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to include “sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression” to the current list of prohibited types of discrimination.

Kenyatta was the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color elected to the PA General Assembly in 2018 and is also the first in that category to run for the United States Senate.

Kenyatta served as Grand Marshal of the parade and said it was a “really incredible honor.” He spoke to the crowd about the connection of events such as this to current political issues.

“This is probably the most important year for pride in a really long time,” Kenyatta said. “I want to tell you of what you're seeing every single day on the news about folks who have made their entire political agenda and career of making life worse, particularly for trans kids.”

Kenyatta emphasized what was said by Judge Lane and Rep. Paul Takac and shared what he said he believes should improve statewide.

“For so many of you, we need to make Pennsylvania the best place in the entire world to live, raise your family and to retire, and that should be true,” Kenyatta said. “If you are a trans Pennsylvanian, that should be true. If you’re non-binary that should be true. If you're bisexual, or gay or lesbian that should be true.”

