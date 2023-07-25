Tired of State College restaurants? Here are new ones coming soon | Blog

State College has a solid amount of restaurants that cover a variety of different cuisines from Indian restaurants to pizza joints.

The college town’s restaurant line-up continues to expand with several new restaurants opening that should be on your radar if you’re looking for new places to eat.

Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co.

First on the list is Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co., an Italian Restaurant that has its own microbrewery in Blair County.

While State College has some solid pizza places, I would say it is lacking in good sit down Italian restaurants.

Marzoni’s would fill this void well, as it specializes in handcrafted beers, as well as brick-oven pizzas.

The restaurant, which is “coming soon,” will be located at 1215 N. Atherton St.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is opening its 17th store in Pennsylvania, at 132 S. Garner Street in State College in The Maxxen’s first floor commercial space.

Tropical Smoothie is primarily a smoothie restaurant that features a large assortment of fruits, vegetables and additional toppings that can be combined to create all kinds of smoothies.

Aside from smoothies, the place also serves sandwiches, quesadillas, flatbread pizzas and wraps.

The restaurant hasn’t been given an official opening date, so keep a lookout.

Dunkin’ Donuts

I won’t spend too much time on this one because it’s a big franchise, and we all pretty much know what the deal is with it.

Dunkin’ Donuts serves a variety of coffee drinks, as well as breakfast foods. The sixth Dunkin’ Donuts in State College is set to replace the Starbucks that was located at 141 S. Garner St., which closed earlier this year.

While it doesn’t have an opening date as of now, the project is underway. So keep your eyes and ears peeled for it, so you don’t have to walk further than usual to get your morning coffee.

Brothers Bar & Grill

Brothers Bar & Grill is a national sports bar and restaurant chain that has 17 locations all over the country and is looking to open its first Pennsylvania location in State College.

The restaurant, known for its drink menu, as well as burgers and other traditional bar food, is set to replace what was once the Amazon pickup store downtown.

Brothers Bar & Grill will be a welcome addition to Penn State’s nightlife and will hopefully become just as much a social fixture as a good restaurant.

Figo Italian

The last restaurant on this list is another Italian option, Figo is a “casual Italian restaurant,” with a “fast-casual pizza counter” set to open on the first floor of The Standard at State College, located at 330 W. College Ave.

The restaurant’s Philadelphia location has a menu that consists of a wide variety of salads, appetizers and pastas that, if kept for the State College location, will make it another restaurant capable of filling the sit-down Italian restaurant void.

Like Brothers Bar & Grill, Figo will have a fully operational bar, and while the restaurant was initially having trouble getting the transfer of a liquor license, it was approved in May.

Yet again, Figo does not have an official opening date yet, but is another noteworthy restaurant and social venue to look forward to.

