The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host a Juneteenth celebration

The State College Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on June 16 and 17 with the launch of an art exhibition and a block party, according to a release.

The NAACP is partnering with the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the State College Borough to host the events, according to the release.

The art exhibition will be held on June 16 at the Woskob Family Gallery, according to the release. The theme of this year's show is “Threading the Fabric of Freedom,” with a variety of artistic media.

The exhibition is open to students in grades 2-12, as well as adult artists, according to the release. A panel of judges will grant awards at the opening reception at 6 p.m. June 16.

The reception is open to the public, and artwork will remain on display until June 21, according to the release.

At 12 p.m. on June 17, NAACP will hold a Juneteenth Block Party at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on South Fraser St., according to the release. The block party will have live performances, poets, dancers, food trucks and activities.

2023 is the NAACP's fourth Juneteenth commemoration, according to the release. A holiday that marks the 1865 Emancipation Day.

