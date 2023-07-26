The 2023 Pugh Street Shutdown kickoff brought a ‘vibrant’ feel to State College

When about 300 community people gathered for the 2023 Pugh Street Shutdown, 3 Dots Downtown Executive Director Erica Quinn was "elated."

"As soon as the parking barrier gates go up, people start filling the street,” Quinn said. “It makes it really clear to us how important it is to be together in public.”

The 2023 Pugh Street Shutdown was held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday evening with live music, arts and crafts, food vendors and a beer garden.

3 Dots Downtown first held a “street shutdown” in 2022, and Tuesday marked the first shutdown this year — with one set to happen each month until the end of October, according to Quinn.

"We want to meet people, celebrate community spirit and community pride, and make State College feel vibrant all year round," Quinn said. "These [shutdowns] are a really fun celebration for us to bring together people who would never be in the same place at the same time."

Quinn said that it’s “partially true" that State College is "slow and sleepy" in summer. Shutting down the street provides the locals a space to come together and "discover what it means to live in State College."

Due to 3 Dots Downtown being a "grant and donor-operated" space, Quinn wants to "help people get excited" about what the organization is doing and "help make sure that [the event] stays for years to come."

"It's exciting to watch people [at the event] for the first time, who didn't come to the ones last year, and light up and have that same feeling of surprise and gratitude that we felt last summer," Quinn said.

Director of Gorinto Productions Corey Elbin organized vendors and ensured the sound system was set up for the event.

Elbin said that needing to “quickly” set up the stage and "get electricity everywhere,” all while communicating with the vendors was the most challenging aspect of executing the shutdown.

Elbin went by “DJ Elbow Knee Knee” on stage, and he said it was "amazing" to "see people smile and listen to new music."

"I spin a lot of world sounds — international music, Latin music, Brazilian and also West African music," Elbin said. "[It’s amazing to see people] meet new people in their community and in their neighborhood and be excited about coming back and enjoying downtown State College."

Carter's Table owner Shawn Carter said selling tacos at the event was "amazing and exciting." Carter said he loves cooking outside and estimated around 500 people came to his store.

Employee for Carter’s Table, Olivia Demas, said she was excited to meet the “group of customers and more fun people."

"We came in here and just set up today, and [3 Dots Downtown] made the process really easy,” Demas said.

Samantha Hayes stopped by after hearing the music when she was running downtown.

Hayes, a third-year studying chemical engineering, said she was "surprised" to attend the street shutdown for the first time and hoped for "more exciting" advertisements in the future.

Discovering artwork and the food truck “Brazilian Munchies” were Hayes favorite aspects of the event, she said.

Local Artist Lelaina Scott was "excited" to share her paintings, most of which are “print portraits of people."

Participating in the shutdown for the first time, Scott said she "embraced the community."

"There's a lot of different vendors, which is really cool and lots of good food — just a good community," Scott said. "I'm really excited to join other vendors and get in touch with the community.”

Scott said it was "a good balance" to organize community events for locals during the summertime at State College.

Freelance Musician Eli Weidman said it was "nice to see that people are still around and events are still well-attended" during summer. He performed "a mix of psychedelic rock" for the band Ames Harding & The Mirage.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Weidman said it was "amazing" performing music in State College.

"[The music] has a lot of world music influences, a lot of Latin-American music…a lot of Middle-Eastern music,” Weidman said. “Our singer-songwriter grew up in India and Egypt, and he spent a lot of time with that kind of music.”

Abby Lucas came to the street after receiving an email indicating the incoming weekly events. Lucas, a first-year in undergraduate studies, said she wanted to discover the clothes displayed since "they're pretty cheap."

Lucas said it was "cute and interesting" to see different artworks and listen to different music.

"I like all the different options [3 Dots Downtown] had,” Lucas said. “They're cute, they look like small companies, which I like to support.”

