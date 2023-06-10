State College Pride 2023 kicks off with the Pride Fun Fair

Penn State students and community members gathered at 4:30 p.m. Friday evening inside the State College Municipal Building to participate in the State College Pride Fun Fair.

Initially, the fair was to be organized outdoors at the Sidney Friedman Park; however, the location was changed due to the air quality.

At the building’s entrance was an arc of balloons symbolizing the colors of the LGBTQ+ flag, and participants were greeted and invited to register for an evening full of games, prizes, music, snacks, face paint and more.

Participants could either purchase a $20 wristband to play unlimited games or purchase tickets individually at $2 each. Proceeds from the event go to the Centre LGBTQA Support Network.

Executive director of the Centre LGBTQA Support Network Cat Cook was one of the main organizers of the event, and said she has a “great” and “helpful” pride committee behind her.

“The feeling of acceptance, love and inclusivity is so important, especially in today's climate,” Cook said. “Having events like these where we are saying to people, we see you, we support you, we love you and you are welcome here — that's really important to me.”

According to Cook, a similar “fun fair” event was organized in 2022 at Tussey Mountain. Cook said she was “excited” to see how the event had grown in attendance and looks forward to seeing it grow in the future.

“We’ve more than tripled our numbers in parade participants. Last year we had 278 and this year we have 932,” Cook said. “We were just named one of the top 10 summer activities for the Centre region.”

As participants went to the second floor, they were immediately greeted by free hugs from members of Free Mom Hugs — a nationwide organization founded by Sara Cunningham.

Laurie Sigel, a local member of Free Mom Hugs, said Cunningham went to a pride parade with a homemade button that said “free mom hugs” — offering hugs to anyone. The movement then went viral via news and social media coverage.

Siegel said although Free Mom Hugs is a separate entity, they have been very involved with the Centre LGBTQA Support Network for years.

“So we're a national organization, we're not just local, and we support the LGBTQ community with visibility, education and conversation — and hugs, that’s obviously a given” Sigel said. “We have hundreds and hundreds of events throughout the year.”

Participants could play games such as mini golf, high striker or ring toss. As well as get free temporary tattoos that showcased the pride flag in various shapes and designs.

The second floor also featured a dance room with music played by a hired DJ, where participants could get popcorn, cotton candy and recycled fabric rainbow banners from the local Ten Thousand Villages store.

SungWon Yoon-Lee was also involved with the fair, setting up the ring toss stand and handing out prizes to participants.

Yoon-Lee, a graduate student studying counselor education, said they will also be part of the Pride parade on Saturday.

“We have a lot of kids and also adults, who are really kind and enjoy feeling some sense of connectedness and welcoming,” Yoon-Lee said. “So it's fun and it's good to be connected with others in the town.”

Maxwell Katsouros attended the event after seeing information about it posted on social media.

“I've really kind of expanded my social network and become a lot more courageous. I think it would be a really good place to kind of celebrate things, and certainly be myself by attending this Pride festival and check out what it's all about,” Katsouros, a fourth-year studying meteorology and atmospheric science, said. “I’ve never done this before, so I'm really excited to be here.”

Katsouros further emphasized how holding Pride events such as the fun fair helps to spread support, and create a calm and welcoming atmosphere for local LGBTQ+ members.

“It's meant to be a time to celebrate yourself, celebrate others and human diversity.” Katsouros said. “People should know that there's help out there, people are supportive — you're never alone.”

