 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State College Police request assistance in identifying individual in hit and run

SCPD requests public assistance in hit and run

State College Police requested the public's assistance identifying an individual in a hit and run on the 200 block of South Allen Street on June 2.

At approximately 11:53 a.m., the driver of the vehicle pictured hit three parked motorcycles, according to a State College Police release.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, reach out via email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags