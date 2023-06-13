State College Police request assistance in identifying individual in hit and run

State College Police requested the public's assistance identifying an individual in a hit and run on the 200 block of South Allen Street on June 2.

At approximately 11:53 a.m., the driver of the vehicle pictured hit three parked motorcycles, according to a State College Police release.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, reach out via email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

