State College firework laws, safety from behind the scenes

Fireworks illuminate the sky at every Saturday night home game with the State College Spikes, but there’s more to this process than what meets the eye.

In order for the Starfire Corporation to set off fireworks at the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the baseball team must get approval from Penn State and College Township, Joe Putnam, director of communications for the Spikes, said.

“We go through a lot of safety protocols to put on shows… and there's a long process that we have to go through, to get approvals from many different individuals,” Putnam said.

According to the College Township’s “general legislation,” a private entity that wants to put on a fireworks show as a “public benefit” has to submit an application and other documents like written permission from the State College police, the Alpha Fire Chief and the property owner.

Residents of the township must be notified at least one week prior to the show, either through mail or a Centre Daily Times advertisement.

Putnam said they want to be “good neighbors” and have had to cancel fireworks in the past when a game ends after 11 p.m. due to noise restrictions.

“Fireworks are definitely our best promotion,” Putnam said. “[It] definitely gets folks excited, gets them up off the couch and out to the ballpark.”

Putnam said Starfire Corporation does a “great job” with the fireworks show.

According to the Rescue Captain at Alpha Fire Company Rob Nese, even though the fireworks show is “low risk,” occasionally the fire crew has to take care of “small” grass fires.

“We always have a crew on standby for large displays like that…occasionally when we're up there, there’s a small fire, but I'm talking a couple of square feet in the grass,” Nese said. “Nothing that ever endangers anybody or any structures, just more of a nuisance fire that we have to take care of once the show is over.”

Some people like to put on their own fireworks show, but there are some fire risks with that as well.

Nese said fires due to fireworks don’t happen “often,” although when it does happen, it’s due to improper disposal.

One issue is disposing used fireworks in the trash too quickly after firing — typically in an outside trash can — which can result in a small fire, Nese said.

“A fire happens because the fireworks haven’t completely cooled off,” Executive Director for the American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Foundation Julie Heckman said. “We recommend that you soak them overnight in a bath of water. Give them a bath outside and let them sit so that they completely cool off, and there’s nothing smoldering inside the device.”

The organization creates educational materials about firework safety for youth, Heckman said, so children will be more inclined to “tell their parents when they’re doing something wrong.”

Injuries from sparklers are “seen often,” Heckman said.

“Unfortunately, we see parents that allow their children to play with sparklers. They run around in the backyard and tend to be a little bit careless and that's when accidents happen,” Heckman said.

Sparklers can burn up to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, Centre Life Link Emergency Medical Services Chief Kent Knable said. The “biggest burns” and injuries the EMS see are from sparklers.

If someone gets burned, make sure to first stop the fire by dousing the flame with water or remove clothing, Knable said. Then run the burn under cool water.

Finally, dress the wound with a “clean, dry dressing,” Knable said. “Keep it as clean as possible so it doesn’t get infected.”

“Second and third degree burns should be evaluated by a medical professional.”

