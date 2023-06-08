State College Borough Health Department issues alert on air quality

For the second consecutive day, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality alert for Centre County.

According to a release, State College's air quality is listed as "unhealthy," and the State College Borough Health Department advises the community members to follow the recommended guidelines from the EPA.

The EPA advises everyone to keep outdoor activities to a minimum and go inside if labored breathing symptoms are experienced.

"Sensitive at-risk groups," including those with heart and lung disease, older adults, children, pregnant women and those who spend a lot of time outdoors are advised to stay indoors.

The alert was issued due to forest fires across eastern Canada that are causing widespread smoke to affect the state.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE