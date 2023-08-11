State College Borough Council President Barlow moves forward in discussions with business owners on demolition of Pugh Street garage

State College Borough Council President Jesse L. Barlow emphasized his position on the vote of the Pugh Street garage replacement, and clarified the borough’s communication with nearby business owners.

This comes after the State College Borough Council's recently approved resolutions to replace the building that houses The Brewery, Canyon Pizza and the Music Mart with a parking garage.

“That vote was to move forward with discussions with owners of the Brewery, the Music Mart, and Canyon Pizza and Wings as a result of the construction of the replacement for Pugh Street garage, " Barlow said in a social media post. “That vote asked the Borough's management to enter in a process---governed by Pennsylvania law---to engage the owners and managers of these establishments.”

Barlow clarified in the announcement that these three businesses will not be “kicked out.” They will be included in discussions regarding compensation, relocation during construction and permanent location after it.

According to Barlow, no additional parking will be built on Pugh Street, and the garage will be replaced with businesses, non-profits and public/private partnerships.

While there will be one fewer parking garage, parking spaces will be consolidated in the area surrounding the McAllister parking garage.

Barlow compared this construction and relocation process to that of the Beaver Street garage which opened in 2005.

“To members of the next Borough Council, a likely timetable for this garage is late 2024 to 2025,” Barlow said via social media. “As part of our 100% renewable energy goals, we were promised solar panels on this garage.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE