State College Borough Council approves future road closures

The State College Borough Council approved petitions for various road closures during the months of Aug., Sept. and Oct.

The council approved the closure of Locust Lane for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. This includes the road from East Nittany Avenue to East Fairmount Avenue from 3 to 8 p.m.

The space will be used for the Penn State Interfraternity Council Fall Greek Week, which includes a wide range of events to strengthen bonds between fraternities and sororities at Penn State.

The closure of Westview Avenue for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, was also approved by the State College Borough Council. The space will be used for the Westview Avenue College Heights Block Party from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The State College Borough Council also approved the closure of Pugh Street for Aug. 29, Sept. 26, and Oct. 31, from 3 to 9 p.m. The location includes Beaver Avenue and ends at the parking garage entrance.

The reason for this shutdown is the Pugh Street Shutdown Series, which includes the participation of regional artists, bands, arts groups, local businesses, DJs, food, art sellers and a beer garden with beverages provided by SoBar.

For the Centre County United Way Event, a portion of Kelly Alley will be barricaded on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event consists of a yearly fundraiser for future programs directed at Centre County residents.

