State College Borough Council approves future road closures, construction

The State College Borough Council held a meeting on Monday night to discuss Resolution 1360, Ordinance No. 2066, the 2024-28 Capital Improvements Plan, the Centre Region Council of Governments 2024 Program Plan and more.

The meeting began with the approval of Resolution 1390, which recognized former council member Dorothy Lenning “for her legal and advocacy work in supporting victims of domestic violence, her life of public service, her becoming executive director of the Maryland Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services.”

No comments were made by audience members during the public hour.

All items on the consent agenda were approved, such as the closure of several State College roads for a variety of events, including for residential move-in at The Metropolitan, the Meridian, The Legacy and The Graduate in August, as well as the Latin Festival in October.

During the general policy and administration portion of the meeting, Ordinance No. 2066 was enacted, adopting the Centre Region Rental Housing and Building Safety Code 2023 Edition as of Aug. 1.

The Centre Region Rental Housing and Building Safety Code 2023 Edition covers rental housing permits, fire safety, plumbing facilities and fixture requirements and more.

The 2024-28 CIP was also discussed during general policy and administration.

The CIP is a collection of projects that cost over $100,000 and will last over six years.

“This year's plan recommends 39 capital projects that total $137 million over the next five years, and $48 million is recommended for 2024,” according to the document.

The council specifically discussed streets, composting, recycling and sanitary sewer projects.

Prospective projects under the CIP include an update to the sanitary sewer on Calder Way, which is projected to start in 2023 and end in 2027.

As well as construction at the Allen Street intersections at Beaver and College Avenues in order to improve multi-modal safety, which is funded by the $3.1 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds with construction projected to begin in 2024.

The borough received a $1.1 million Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside grant, which will create two shared-use paths.

One will run along Blue Course Drive between Whitehall Road and the Orchard Park bike path, according to the borough. The other will be along the Easterly and Westerly Parkway between Orchard Park bike path.

Construction is set to begin in 2024.

Although funds for the Green Light-Go project were given to the borough in 2021 by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the $1.38 million project is supposed to begin in 2024.

22 traffic signals will be updated along Atherton Street, Beaver Avenue, College Avenue and Park Avenue, according to the borough.

The South Atherton Street pedestrian and bike bridge is also receiving an update, according to the borough. This will be its first improvement since the bridge was built in 1983.

Other projects in 2024 include stormwater improvement, street reconstruction and resurfacing.

A public hearing for the CIP will be held on Aug. 7 during the next borough council meeting, which will be followed by a final review on Aug. 14 before being adopted on Aug. 21.

The last topic discussed was the Centre Region Council of Governments 2024 Program Plan.

The COG Program Plan involves the operation of several regional entities including the Schlow Centre Region Library, the Regional Fire Protection Program and others.

At Monday’s meeting, the council reviewed and provided consensus comments on the plan to be considered during the preparation of the budget.

The plan can be accessed here.

