Senator Bob Casey introduces police reform bills 4 years after Osaze Osagie’s death

Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was in his State College apartment on March 20, 2019, when he was shot three times by one of three police officers, who were responding to a mental health warrant, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s report of investigation.

Section 302 of the act calls for an involuntary emergency examination and treatment authorized by a physician, which was issued on March 19, 2019, after Osagie’s father reported him missing and said he had a history of anxiety and schizophrenia.

Osagie allegedly opened the door with a knife in his hand that an officer ordered him to drop several times. He was tased by another officer after allegedly running toward them with the knife.

Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek then shot Osagie three times.

This all occurred in less than 30 seconds after the knock, the report of the investigation said.

The events from March 2019 are noted in Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey’s police reform bills, which were introduced in May 2023 under the Law Enforcement Education and Accountability for People with Disabilities Initiative.

The LEAD Initiative will help protect people with physical and mental disabilities, like Osagie, from police violence Casey said.

“We have seen too many heartbreaking stories of people with mental health disabilities in situations with law enforcement who are not prepared to deescalate or safely resolve these interactions,” Casey said via email. “Far too often, these encounters end in violence, like the disastrous situation that led to Osaze Osagie’s death.”

According to a press release, the Human-Services Emergency Logistics Program Act will take away calls that are non-criminal, non-fire and non-medical from the police, and redirect them to human-service lines, like 211, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988.

The HELP Act will also provide funds to support the transition of calls, and it will establish a national oversight board.

Centre Helps is the local 988 line in Centre County that’s available 24/7 and is apart of the suicide and crisis prevention lifeline.

“We take calls ranging anywhere from people in emotional distress and thinking about suicide, to just emotional distress and need to talk through issues,” Executive Director Denise McCann said. “To people who don't have food or are facing addiction or facing utility shut-off or just need connection to resources.”

Centre Helps has been providing resources to individuals for years, and Senator Casey’s HELP Act will connect more individuals to the 988 line.

The non-profit has been working with 911 and is currently “formalizing [its] agreement with them” to promote a closer relationship between the two services, according to McCann.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the collaboration process between the hotlines in order to make a situation safer, McCann said. The MOU is still being drafted and has not been approved.

“I do think the more people who know about 988, the better kind of help that they will get,” McCann said. “They’ll get help from people who are trained to deal with emotional crises by calling 988 instead of calling 911.”

In July 2022, 13 Pennsylvania call centers, similar to Centre Helps, connected to the 988 number, McCann said. There was a “soft rollout” rather than “an active marketing campaign.”

Centre Helps has seen an influx of calls since the switch in numbers, McCann said.

However, McCann said, call centers that are under-staffed may be negatively affected by the bill if “the need jumps too quickly.”

The Safe Interactions Act will create partnerships between nonprofit disability organizations and law enforcement agencies to come up with training programs through the use of grants, according to the release.

It will also require new officers to take eight hours of training and existing officers to take four hours of training annually.

The State College Police Department held a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training program, according to an SCPD press release. The program goes over mental health, psychotropic medications and de-escalation techniques.

The act will also create an advisory board chaired by a person with a disability to overlook training and its implementation. The board will advise eligible recipients on how to use the grant money.

The Data on Interactions and Accountability for Law Enforcement with Individuals with Disabilities Act will create a national advisory board that collects data on disability status and law enforcement interactions. The national advisory board will be required to provide recommendations to the Attorney General.

Former Chair of the State College Community Oversight Board Cynthia Young said SCPD is currently working with the Center for Policing Equity to analyze data on its policing.

According to its website, the CPE analyzes data from public safety systems to promote justice through science.

The CPE takes data from the SCPD and analyzes it for bias, which includes data that’s not recorded.

“Just to give a very easy example, if you don't collect any demographic information, there is no way to know whether police treat someone differently who is a racialized minority,” Young said.

Once the CPE has looked over the data, the organization creates a report that has observations and recommendations, Young said.

“The Center for Policing Equity said that it doesn't actually matter what race the person is, it matters what the police officer perceives them to be because that's how you tell about bias,” Young said.

Young said the report will be available “no later than the fall.”

The DIALED Act also amends the Death in Custody Reporting Act and the FBI Use of Force Data Collection Program to include disability reporting.

According to a senator aide, the bills have been referred to the committee on health, education, labor and pensions and are awaiting review.

