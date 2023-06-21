 Skip to main content
Pugh Street Sheetz announces permanent closure

Sheetz downtown

Sheetz on Pugh Street in State College, Pa. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

 Nick Eickhoff

The Pugh Street Sheetz in downtown State College is permanently closing in late July, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz Nick Ruffner said in a statement.

Located at 129 S. Pugh St., Ruffner said employees have been offered jobs at other nearby Sheetz.

The reason for closing wasn't mentioned.

"We thank our customers for their years of support and look forward to serving them at our other locations in the State College area,” Ruffner said.

Although State College is losing a Sheetz, Wawa proposed its first location close to State College in March. 

The Wawa would be located between Dunkin' Donuts and Fulton Bank on Benner Pike — across the street from a Sheetz. 

