Pennsylvania weather agencies issue warning for "unhealthy" air quality, elevated risk of wildfire

The National Weather Service in State College issued a special weather statement warning about an elevated risk of wildfire spread.

The message includes sustained winds that will increase to 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph and humidity ranging from 20-30 percent.

"A combination of dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread," according to the NWS.

Residents in central Pennsylvania are urged to exercise caution if they will be handling any ignition sources such as machinery, cigarettes or matches.

According to AccuWeather, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Central Pennsylvania, meaning air pollution concentrations are "unhealthy" and can mildly affect the general public's health.

The health effects may be "more serious" for members of "sensitive groups."

"The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors," AccuWeather said.

The alert was issued due to forest fires across eastern Canada that are causing widespread smoke to affect the state.

MORE BOROUGH CONTENT

Centre Helps offers crisis intervention to State College community In State College, Centre Helps works to provide emotional support to any community members.