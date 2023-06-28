 Skip to main content
Pennsylvania DEP expands Code Red Air Quality Alert to Centre County, all of Pennsylvania

Wildfire Smoke, Old Main

Old Main's tower stands in smoky skies on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 James Engel

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared an expansion of its Code Red Air Quality alert to include Centre County and all of Pennsylvania.

The alert is in effect for Centre County until 8 a.m. Thursday. 

Centre County was originally placed in a Code Orange Air Quality Alert Tuesday night due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

On a Code Red Air Quality day, it may be unhealthy for members of the general public to be outdoors. Members of sensitive groups, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, teenagers and outdoor workers, may experience "more serious health effects," according to the release.

According to the release, the "effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding or reducing long or intense outdoor activities."

More information can be found on the DEP website.

