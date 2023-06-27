Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Centre County on Wednesday due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

According to a release, young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems should minimize outdoor activities on a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because they are "especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution."

On a Code Red Air Quality Action Day, the aforementioned groups should refrain from outdoor activity, and "everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion," the release said.

Potter, Cameron, Clinton, Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford and Fulton are also expected to have average air quality in the Code Orange range, while several counties in western Pennsylvania are expected to have air quality in the Code Red range.

More information can be found on the DEP website.

Recommendations for staying safe from air pollution can be found here.

