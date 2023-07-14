PennDOT provides mid-July updates regarding three-year Atherton Street project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation provided mid-July updates regarding its Atherton Street project, which stretches from Curtin Road to north of Westerly Parkway and is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Motorists in the area can expect the following during the week of July 7:

From July 17 to July 22, three construction crews will install new inlets and drainage pipes and complete prep work for installing new sidewalks between Beaver Avenue and West Fairmont Avenue. Roadway flaggers will enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

From July 17 to July 21, a crew will work between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue to pour foundation for pedestrian fencing. An alternating traffic pattern will be enforced here as well.

From July 17 to July 20, a crew between West Fairmont Avenue and West Prospect Avenue will install a new sewer line. An alternating traffic pattern will be enforced here as well.

The right two lanes from Calder Way to Hill Alley will remain closed. Eastbound traffic will shift into the left lane at Calder Way until Hill Alley.

The left lane on West Prospect Avenue going westbound will also remain closed during the week.

The right lane on Beaver Avenue will be closed from Hill Alley to Atherton Street.

PennDOT advises pedestrians to take the designated detour rather than crossing the work zone.

More information about the Atherton Street project can be found on the PennDOT website.

