PennDOT provides end-of-June update on Atherton Street project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced construction updates for the final week of June regarding its three-year Atherton Street project.

From Monday to Thursday, sewer and water lines will be installed from West Fairmount Avenue to Logan Avenue. During this time, another crew will be working along the intersections of College Avenue and Beaver Avenue to run conduit for fiberoptic lines, according to a release.

Roadway flaggers will assist with traffic and pedestrian control in those areas.

From Monday to Friday, two crews will be placing new curb and sidewalk and paving the asphalt between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. This work will take place within already-closed lanes and will not further restrict traffic.

Both eastbound lanes on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue will remain closed for the installation of new drainage. The Atherton Street downtown detour at College Avenue will remain in place until early July.

Westbound traffic shifts into the two left lanes from Beaver Avenue to Clay Lane. Traffic will shift back to the two right lanes at Clay Lane.

The left lane of Beaver Avenue will remain closed from H Alley to Atherton Street through early July, as will the left lane of College Avenue from Burrowes Road to Atherton Street.

PennDOT reminds pedestrians to pay attention to detours and directional signage to avoid walking through construction zones and to keep traffic moving efficiently.

More information about the Atherton Street project can be found on the PennDOT website.

MORE BOROUGH CONTENT

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts releases new app, 2023 program The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has released its 2023 program guide, along wit…