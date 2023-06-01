 Skip to main content
PennDOT announces construction updates regarding the Atherton Street project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced construction updates for the week of June 5 regarding the three-year Atherton Street project.

From June 5 to June 8, a construction crew will be replacing waterline services from West Foster Avenue to West Fairmont Avenue. Roadway flaggers will enforce an alternate traffic pattern.

Additionally, three construction crews will be installing a new curb and sidewalk as well as paving and installing conduit and concrete foundations for new highway lighting and traffic signals between Clay Lane and Beaver Avenue from June 5 to June 8.

This construction is already within the eastbound closure areas and will not restrict traffic any further.

Beginning June 9, a new traffic pattern will go into effect, directing westbound traffic into the left two lanes from Beaver Avenue to Clay Lane. Traffic will relocate back to the right two lanes, starting at Clay Lane.

Roadway flaggers will facilitate daylight traffic in this area. PennDOT encourages drivers to proceed with caution.

Eastbound closures between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue will remain in place, along with the Atherton Street downtown detour, which will remain in place until early July.

One westbound lane of Atherton Street will remain open.

The left lane of College Avenue will remain closed from Burrowes Road to Atherton Street until early July, as will the left lane of Beaver Avenue from H Alley to Atherton Street.

The pedestrian detour will remain in place.

For weekly updates and detour information regarding the Atherton Street project, visit the PennDOT website.

