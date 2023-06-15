PennDOT announces construction updates regarding Atherton Street project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced construction updates for its three-year Atherton Street project.

Motorists in the area can expect the following during the week of June 19:

From June 19 to June 22, sewer and water lines will be installed from West Fairmont Avenue to Logan Avenue, with roadway flaggers enforcing an alternative traffic pattern.

From June 19 to June 23, two crews will be excavating the roadway surface and placing a new curb and sidewalk between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. PennDOT noted that this may extend into June 24, but will not further affect traffic as it will happen within the lanes that are already closed for construction.

From June 19 to June 23, a crew will install foundations and a conduit for new traffic signals and highway lighting at the College Avenue and Beaver Avenue intersections. A flagger will control traffic and pedestrian flow.

Both eastbound lanes on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue will remain closed for the installation of new drainage. The Atherton Street downtown detour will be available to motorists at College Avenue. This detour will be in place until early July.

Westbound traffic will shift into the two left lanes from Beaver Avenue to Clay Lane. Traffic will return to the right two lanes at Clay Lane.

The left lane of Beaver Avenue will remain closed from H Alley to Atherton Street, and the left lane of College Avenue will remain closed from Burrowes Road to Atherton Street until early July.

Pedestrian detours previously in place are still available and should be used to avoid construction zones, PennDOT said.

For weekly updates and detour information regarding the Atherton Street project, visit the PennDOT website.