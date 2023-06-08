PennDOT announces construction updates regarding Atherton Street Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced construction updates regarding the three-year Atherton Street project.

Drivers in the area can expect the following from June 9 through June 16:

On June 9, a new traffic pattern will move westbound traffic into the left lanes from Beaver Avenue to Clay Lane. Traffic will shift back to the right lanes at Clay Lane. Flaggers will be present to direct daylight traffic.

From June 12 through June 16, a crew will install sewage lines from West Foster Avenue to West Fairmont Avenue. Roadway flaggers will enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

From June 12 through June 16, construction crews will excavate the roadway surface between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue and install new drainage systems. This work will occur within the already closed lanes.

From June 12 through June 16, a crew will install foundations for new highway lighting and traffic signals at College Avenue intersection.

Both eastbound lanes of Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue will remain closed until early July for the installation of new drainage. Traffic will be diverted at College Avenue and use the Atherton Street downtown detour. One lane of westbound Atherton Street will be remain open during this time.

Beaver Avenue will remain closed from H Alley to Atherton Street until early July, as will College Avenue from Burrowes Road to Atherton Street.

The pedestrian detour will remain in place.

More information can be found on the PennDOT website.