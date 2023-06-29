Osaze’s Heart Community Scholarship recipient Luis Otarola aims to ‘bring good to the world’

Through dedication, care and community service, Luis Otarola was declared the recipient of the 2023 Osaze’s Heart Community Service Scholarship.

Previously named the Osaze Osagie College Scholarship, the scholarship was launched in 2021 with funds raised by Central PA Standing Up for Racial Justice and has grown through donations from individuals and businesses, according to its website.

State College resident Osaze Osagie was shot and killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019, after three SCPD officers responded to a mental health warrant.

In 2023, the endowment was renamed to the Osaze’s Heart Community Service Scholarship and continues to provide scholarships to “racially underrepresented high school seniors from the State College Area High School who serve the community through volunteerism,” according to its website.

Otarola, who will be attending Ohio State University in the fall with a major in biomedical and pharmaceutical science, was “very nervous” when he first applied for the scholarship, and he didn’t think he would be selected.

“I was a little scared because there [were] so many applicants,” Otarola said.

It was when the application process concluded, and Otarola was selected as the recipient that he realized the true meaning of the scholarship.

“When you actually meet the board and they explain why the scholarship is so meaningful and that you represent their son and his case, it makes me feel special,” Otarola said.

Over the years, Otarola served as vice president of Key Club and volunteered in Young Life, a Christian youth group, and the State College HS Mini-THON.

Otarola’s story of community service begins in the eighth grade when he first moved to the United States. Otarola said the transition wasn’t easy.

“It was hard for me to transition to the U.S. I feel like the difference between me and the rest of the people at my school was not just because I was from a different culture but also just my personality,” Otarola said. “So I feel like that's something that really changed me, especially freshman year.”

Not finding sports or gaming interesting, Otarola said he struggled to fit in. Wanting to support people, Otarola turned to cheerleading and eventually volunteering.

“It's all part of a journey, which is growing and growing. I want to make a change,” Otarola said. “It sounds super superficial and everything, but it's the little things that make actual changes — I wanted to be the one making them, especially when others weren’t.”

Otarola’s efforts were seen by members on the committee and board of the scholarship, like Nalini Krishnankutty.

“In Luis’s particular case, he had hundreds of hours of volunteering, and it was not just in one space,” Krishankutty said. “He contributed in the school system; he contributed outside the school system.”

For Krishnankutty, community service was an embodiment of the person, and she saw those values within Otarola. With this came the future, and Krishnankutty noted that she saw that Otarola was going to embody the values of the scholarship for a lifetime.

“I saw a thread to his story. It did not matter what was happening to him, he was always finding ways to give back. And I also saw that thread for the future,” Krishnankutty said. “When he is planning for his career, community service and volunteering — bringing good to the world is always at the front of his mind.”

Chip Aikens, who’s on the Osaze Osagie memorial foundation board of directors, met the Osagie family through a church fellowship and was motivated by their story.

Aikens said he remembers the day Osagie died.

“When that terrible day occurred in our Happy Valley, I was crushed and truly mortified. Soon after there was a special memorial held for Osaze at the community church on White Hall Road,” Aikens said. “That was such a deeply emotional service and a true privilege for me to assist with.”

Two years later, Sylvester and Iyun Osagie, the parents of Osaze, approached Aikens with an idea — to create a foundation in Osaze’s honor, which brought about the scholarship.

“The mission of the foundation is to provide a modest scholarship,” Aikens said. “The student needs to have demonstrated an effort toward solid academic achievement, community service and outreach and demonstrate a desire to serve others — encompassing the heart of Osaze.”

Aikens met Otarola when he was awarded the scholarship and knew that he demonstrated these characteristics.

“When I shook the hand of Luis Otarola, this year's recipient, I knew immediately the committee selected a wonderful young man,” Aikens said.

Ultimately for Aikens, the scholarship is more than just a memorial for Osaze, but a continuation of Osaze, his family and their impact on the community.

“We have a family from Nigeria, making State College their home and tragically losing their son in this amazing community, but still continue to love it so much that they have chosen to give back and build a memorial of positive growth in their son's honor,” Aikens said.

For Otarola, both his community service and the scholarship taught him a lesson he will hold onto.

“I learned that not everyone is the same, that everyone has different opinions, and that my problems are too small compared to other people's problems,” Otarols said. “You meet new people that you have never seen in your life, hear the stories that they tell you about their [lives], about what they go through and you realize why making a change is so important.”

Otarola keeps his goals simple but impactful and is looking to make the change he can.

“It sounds like I want to be a hero, but my mentality is just to give back,” Aikens said. “I'm just trying to help because I feel like people helped me — I want to give that back.”

