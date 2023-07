The National Weather Service in State College issued a special weather statement on Thursday for State College, along with Altoona and Lewistown.

According to the statement, the areas will experience winds up to 55 miles per hour and residents are advised to “seek shelter in a sturdy structure.”

This is in effect until 11:30 p.m.

