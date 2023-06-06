National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service in State College issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning includes winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, humidity as low as 24% and temperatures in the mid-70.

"Rapid wildfire spread" is expected, and outdoor burning is not recommended. Dry lightning strikes may cause initial fire starts, the NWS said.

