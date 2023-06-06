 Skip to main content
National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning

Dowtown pride month signs

Pride month flag outside of Schlow Library in support of pride month on Wednesday May 31, 2023 in State College Pa.

 Chris Eutsler

The National Weather Service in State College issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning includes winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, humidity as low as 24% and temperatures in the mid-70.

"Rapid wildfire spread" is expected, and outdoor burning is not recommended. Dry lightning strikes may cause initial fire starts, the NWS said.

