National Weather Service issues Heat Advisory, Hazardous Weather Outlook

Dowtown pride month signs

Pride month flag outside of Schlow Library in support of pride month on Wednesday May 31, 2023 in State College Pa.

 Chris Eutsler

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for State College from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, as well as a Hazardous Weather Outlook expected to last through Aug. 2.

The heat index for tomorrow is expected to reach as high as 102 degrees.

The NWS advised those in the affected areas to "drink plenty of fluids" and "stay out of the sun." Those who work or spend time outside are advised to "reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

The Hazardous Weather Outlook warns of “strong thunderstorms” and “gusty winds” on Thursday afternoon and evening.

For more information, visit weather.gov/StateCollege or listen to “NOAA Weather Radio.”

