Music Mart, local businesses become ‘soul’ of State College community

Ever since it first opened back in 1978, The Music Mart has been a presence in the State College community.

“It’s always been a special place. It is now part of our community,” Sam Christian, the current manager of Music Mart, said.

Christian said he remembers the first time he came into the current location, and although some time has passed since he started working in the business, he said the “place is still amazing.”

“I remember helping little kids buy their first guitar, and now they’re all grown up, with beards and cars,” Christian said.

The Music Mart was one of the businesses affected by the State College Borough’s decision to acquire the building located at the intersection of East Beaver Avenue and McAllister Alley.

The original plan was to build a parking lot on the street to replace the old Pugh Street Garage, which would permanently close establishments like Canyon Pizza, The Brewery and Music Mart.

“I remember hearing about it and thinking how important these places are — if you demolish them, the soul of our community won’t be here,” Christian said.

On Aug. 21, the borough reversed its initial decision to acquire the properties through eminent domain and unanimously voted to repeal the construction of a new parking lot, saving the small businesses.

“I’m so glad we saved this place,” Christian said, “I was at the meeting, and you have no idea how much this place means to our community.”

Penn State alumnus Jake Foose said the music scene was “the highlight of his school years.”

“There were so many people who were talented organizers, bookers, and every other aspect of getting music out together,” Foose said.

During his time at school, Foose said he “loved Music Mart.”

“My first Friday [playing] in front of the Music Mart is one of my favorite memories of my time at Penn State to this day, and it’s providing an immeasurable value to the arts scene at Penn State,” Foose said.

Eddy Zalinski, a State College local, said Music Mart is a “lovely place” for locals since it is a “locally owned and independent store.”

“There is ‘too much’ of a corporate presence in State College, so it's nice to see someplace where you can get to know the owner,” Zalinski said.

For Zalinski, music is also “something that can unify the State College community,” and the downtown area is “extremely important.”

Zalinski said “it’s important to have some downtime more than ever” because “life just seems too stressful.”

“When State College has events, especially downtown, it's really nice to see ‘town and gown’ interacting peacefully,” Zalinski said. “Music is always a good way to be soothed.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Borough Council approves future road closures The State College Borough Council approved petitions for various road closures during the mo…