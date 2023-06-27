Happy Valley Restaurant Week celebrates ‘beautiful culinary community worthy of the spotlight’

The 2023 Happy Valley Restaurant Week featured restaurants across Centre County from June 16-25.

Formerly known as Happy Valley Culinary Week, HVRW began back in 2012 as a seven-day celebration showcasing the culinary expertise of Centre County restaurants.

In 2021, the celebration coined its new name after being taken over by the event's organizer and local food writer Maggie Anderson, along with photographer Matt Fern.

The 2023 event was sponsored by The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

The 2023 HVRW was the first of its own to span over 10 days, after a chef recommended expanding the days for restaurants that aren’t open seven days a week.

The extension of the event also leaves more time for customers to try the myriad of different participating restaurants. This year, 20 restaurants participated.

Local State College writer Laura Mustio said summer’s a “great time” for this event.

“Things are a lot slower in Happy Valley over the summer, so it really helps State College’s restaurant scene,” Mustio said. “State College and the surrounding areas have such a beautiful culinary community worthy of the spotlight.”

As a second-year writer for HVRW, Mustio said each restaurant creates a dish that “won’t live on their menu” forever, noting that the dishes are “limited edition.”

“It’s an awesome way for restaurants to experiment with something they might like to put on their menus in the future,” Mustio said.

Mustio said she loves getting to know all the chefs during HVRW.

“You get to know who you’re supporting, and it feels good to put a face with a name,” Mustio said.

Mustio said HVRW’s ultimate vision is to have people travel to State College during the summer, stay the weekend and try some of the participating restaurants.

“I think building these relationships with the places that we love to eat around town gives me the sense that we are a part of the community in a different way,” Mustio said.

In 2022, owners of the We Are Inn Pat and Jennifer Romano decided to participate in HVRW, which is located in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania.

“We do a little bit of everything because we’re family-owned,” Romano said.

He and his family are currently looking to add a second location in State College.

Romano said this year’s dish for HVRW was a petite surf and turf they served as a four-course option.

“We have a pretty wide menu in order to serve everyone and make everyone happy,” Romano said.

The We Are Inn serves Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream, milkshakes, soft pretzels and homemade Italian ice.

The Assistant Restaurant General Manager and Bar Manager of State College’s American Ale House Richard Woodham II said this is the restaurant’s first year being involved in HVRW.

“We are generally pretty busy,” Woodham II said. “We have had about the same volume we normally do with the addition of HVRW, and we’re usually pretty busy.”

Woodham II said American Ale House does well year-round, yet HVRW has brought in new customers to experience some of the “great” things it has to offer.

According to Woodham II, American Ale House has been in business for about 25 years.

“Ever since then, it’s been history,” Woodham II said.

Woodham II described the American Ale House as having “good food, fun music and great vibes.”

American Ale House had two signature dishes for HVRW including crispy octopus for an appetizer and burgundy braised short rib as an entree.

Woodham II said American Ale House has a Louisiana style steam bar that is “amazing.”

“We try to do what we can for the community and create opportunities for new individuals,” Woodham II said. “We love when people just come by for a good time.

The following restaurants participated in the 2023 HVRW: The Field Burger and Tap, The Blonde Bistro Brew Works, Gigi’s Southern Table, HiWay Downtown and Alla Spina, The Naked Egg Cafe, HiWay West, Hublersburg Inn, We Are Inn, Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon, The Corner Room, Carter’s Table, Bonfatto’s Italian Market and Corner Cafe, American Alehouse and Grill, The Tavern, State Burger Co., Federal Taphouse, Creekside at the Gamble Mill, Pine Grove Hall, Robin Hood Brewing Co., and RE Farm Cafe.

Editor’s note: Maggie Anderson is the current Collegian AIG Board president.

