Events to celebrate State College Pride weekend 2023

From June 9-11, State College Pride 2023 will kick off with several community events.

Centre LGBTQA Support Network, the State College Borough and the Downtown State College Improvement District have arranged activities to celebrate Pride month with the help of their various sponsors.

Friday, June 9

4 p.m. — State College Pride will kick off at Sidney Friedman Park and other downtown locations with the Pride Fun Fair, which will last until 8 p.m.. The fair will include games, prizes, snacks, music and other activities.

Events at Sidney Friedman Park include puppeteers from Adam Swartz Puppets, a stand to create a rainbow banner from recycled fabrics hosted by Ten Thousand Villages, Faces by Leah face painting, Twisted Twins balloon art and music from Nittany Entertainment.

Downtown events include creating a Pride streamer-shaker at The Makery, an educational activity at 3 Dots Downtown and Reading the Rainbow by Tempest Productions at 140 Kelly Alley.

To participate in carnival games, a $20 wristband can be purchased for unlimited access or tickets can be purchased individually at $2 each. Proceeds benefit the Centre LGBTQA Support Network.

More information on events and locations can be found here.

5 p.m. — A homecoming reunion will be hosted at the Allen Street Grill to bring Penn State LGBTQ+ alumni together for an alumni reception.

The reception will be held until 7 p.m. at The Lobby Bar in collaboration with Chumley’s.

To RSVP for the event, individuals can email info@centrelgbtqa.org.

7 p.m. — Congregation Brit Shalom in State College will host a Pride Shabbat service, supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community and State College Pride.

To participate in the service or for more information, contact Michelle Katz.

Saturday, June 10

3 p.m. — The 2023 Pride Parade will take place on a specified route throughout the State College Borough, starting at State College Area High School and ending at Sidney Friedman Park.

A pre-registration is required indicating how many participants are in a party.

A registration form must be filled out along with a $35 registration fee for all vehicles, excluding cars, motorcycles and motorized scooters-handicap scooters.

Floats will also need to be registered with a $200 registration fee.

Fees are non-refundable and will benefit the Centre LGBTQA Support Network.

Registration to participate in the parade ends this Friday. Participants will be required to line up at their designated location at 2 p.m. on parade day.

Parade registration can be found here.

4:30 p.m. — The State College Pride Festival will take place at Sidney Friedman Park following the Pride Parade.

The Pride Festival will include live music by Anchor & Arrow, dancing, a DJ and food trucks with various food selections.

A portion of the food truck proceeds will benefit the Centre LGBTQA Support Network.

6 p.m. — The Graduate State College will be throwing an after party following the Pride Festival.

The party is free to attend and will include specialty drinks, food and music.

7 p.m. — Chumley’s, Zeno’s Pub and the Allen Street Grill will host a 21+ collaborative Pride After Party.

The party will take place at 100 and 108 West College Ave.

Sunday, June 11

3 p.m. — To finish out State College Pride 2023, Centre LGBTQA Support Network will host its second annual Alley Cats Pride Ride on Sunday.

The Pride Ride is a bicycle race scavenger hunt through downtown State College. The race begins at Sidney Friedman Park and ends at 8 p.m. at Voodoo Brewery.

Participants of the Pride Ride are given a list of checkpoint locations and are allowed to take any route desired around State College, the goal being to acquire the greatest number of checkpoints in the shortest amount of time.

No streets in State College will be closed off for this ride, and riders choose their own route at their own risk.

Bicycle helmets are required for this event, and gravel-compatible bike tires are recommended.

Pre-registration is required to reserve a spot for this event, and a $10 participation fee will be charged in-person at the event. The fee can be paid via cash or Venmo. Donations are also accepted at the race.

Register here to reserve your spot in the race.

The full State College Pride 2023 schedule for the weekend of June 9-11 can be found here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE